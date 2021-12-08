Zopone/Unimed confirms favoritism and beats União Corinthians

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Gabriel Jaú finished the game with a double-double of 19 points and 10 points

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket defeated União Corinthians-RS, this Tuesday (7), by 92 to 67, playing at the Cláudio Amantini Gym (Pressure Pot), in Bauru, following the shift of the initial phase of Novo Basketball Brazil 2021/22 (NBB14).

And Dragão started the game at a very fast pace, scoring strong and attacking within what was worked on by coach Guerrinha in training. With that, he soon opened up a good lead in the starting quarter. In the second period, the pace was lower, but even so Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basker continued ahead, increasing their difference a little – 21 to 06 (first quarter) and 24 to 20 (second quarter).

On the way back from the break, the ‘youngest’ from Santa Cruz do Sul was scary, but Guerrinha soon hit the team, which equalized the actions and maintained the lead on the scoreboard with a good advantage, controlling his advantage well. In the final ten minutes, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket returned to command the score to consolidate the favorable score and ensured another positive result playing in their gym – 24 to 26 (third quarter) and 23 to 15 (quarter final).

“Winning at home is always important and we achieved another important result for our sequence in the competition. The team started the game well and soon started to command the marker. Then we manage the opponent’s attempted reaction. I’m happy to help the team reach its goal in this game”, commented center Rafael Hettsheimeir, from Dragão, who was the scorer of the match.

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (08 points, 01 rebound, 02 assists and 03 recovered balls), 04. Larry Taylor (12 points, 04 rebounds, 02 assists and 01 block), 05. Gabriel Henrique (01 rebound), 07. João Guizardi (01 assist), 09. Felipe Vezaro (08 points, 04 rebounds, 03 assists and 02 recovered balls), 10. Alex Garcia (15 points, 05 rebounds and 05 assists), 12. Lukas Santos (02 points and 01 rebound), 17. Danilo Penteado (02 points, 03 rebounds and 04 assists), 20. Igor Araújo (01 assist), 25. Gabriel Jaú (19 points, 10 rebounds, 02 assists, 02 balls retrieved and 03 blocks – double-double), 28. Enzo Ruiz (04 points and 04 rebounds) and 30. Rafael Hettsheimeir (22 points, 04 rebounds, 02 retrieved balls and 01 block)

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager)

The highlights of União Corinthians were Guilherme Teichmann (17 points and 10 rebounds – double-double) and Leonardo Assmann (13 points).

With this result, Dragão counts seven wins and two defeats, following in fourth place in the general classification.

In their next appointment, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket will face Caxias do Sul, on Thursday (9), at 20h, also in Bauru.