10 are arrested in operation over the disappearance of the 3 children

This morning, the Civil Police of Rio is carrying out an operation in the Castelar community, in Belford Roxo, Baixada Fluminense, to fulfill 56 arrest warrants against suspected drug dealers from the gang blamed for the disappearance and death of the boys Lucas Matheus, age 9, Alexandre Silva, age 11, and Fernando Henrique, age 12. The region is dominated by the CV (Red Command).

So far, 33 arrest warrants have been served. Among them, 16 people were arrested this morning, two more arrests were made in the act and another 15 warrants were served against suspects who were already in the prison system. Five of the 56 warrants are for triple homicide and concealment of a corpse. The others are by association for trafficking.

The corporation also released audios in which suspects talk about the deaths of the children and the crime court.

According to investigations conducted by the DHBF (Homicide Police Station in the Baixada Fluminense), the boys were killed by Castelar traffickers after stealing a bird. The case took place on December 27, 2020.

Around 250 police officers from the DHBF, the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE), the DGPB (General Department of the Baixada Police) and the Core Coordination of Special Resources are taking part in today’s operation.

Audios

Conversations obtained by the Civil Police of Rio show suspects commenting on information about the investigation released by the press.

In one of the audios, a drug dealer refers to Victor Hugo dos Santos Goulart, known as VT or Vitinho, as a “sucker” and a lucky person, “because he was going to die for the drug dealers” and claims that he “put his foot because he saw that he was dying in the drug court”. The criminal was referring to the deaths of drug dealers involved in the children’s case.

In another audio, a woman talks to another woman and comments that “VT” turned himself in to the police so as not to be killed by the drug court.

He was arrested by the DHBF last month in Cabo Frio, in Região dos Lagos (RJ).

According to the police, VT was one of the traffic managers of the Castelar community. He shared the post with Willer Castro da Silva, the Estala, “sentenced to death” in September by the CV’s organized court. Estala was murdered in Complexo da Penha as a file burning.

Almost 1 year of research

After nearly a year of investigation, the children’s bodies have yet to be located. Soon after the disappearance, drug dealers from the community tried to incriminate a resident of Castelar to divert police attention from the case.

The man was captured, tortured and taken to the police station, appointed as responsible for the disappearance of the boys. On the same day, the DHBF ruled out his involvement in the case. For security reasons, the victim and his family had to leave Castelar.

Later, the DHBF went on to investigate a series of deaths committed by CV. At the time, the suspicion was that the faction had begun to punish traffickers who were involved in the disappearance and death of children.

The conclusion of the inquiry will be presented today by the Civil Police of Rio.

Lucas Matheus, Alexandre Silva and Fernando Henrique left home to play on a football field and were never seen again. The last image of the boys was taken at 1:39 pm on Rua Malopia, near the Areia Branca fair.