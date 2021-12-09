12-year-old boy commits suicide after suffering homophobic attacks at school | want

Play/Pink News Eli Fritchley took his own life in November of this year

A 12-year-old boy who was in seventh grade at a school in Tennessee, USA, took his own life on November 28th. Eli Fritchley was bullied and received daily homophobic attacks. The boy also heard from his classmates that he would go to hell for being gay.

Eli’s parents Debbey and Steve Fritchley have told a local ABC television network that their son has not encountered “the pain and torture” caused by other children. Eli attended Cascades Middle School in Bedford City.

Debbey says that Eli was a big fan of the cartoon “Sponge Bob” and wore the same sweater as the character every day, a piece of clothing that he washed himself so he could wear again the next morning. Eli also liked to paint his nails. “I think that because he used the same clothes every day, the other students used it as a weapon”, considers the mother.

Eli’s parents knew that their son was being attacked at school, but they didn’t know that the boy was suffering so much because of it. “It was very abusive. I don’t think it was physical, it was always words, but words hurt. It blinded us and it’s something we never expected,” Steve said.

“We all talked to him, just like that,” added Debbey. The school board also sympathized with Eli’s death. “Whenever someone takes their own life, especially a child, it’s almost unbearable. Our hearts go out to the parents and family who are dealing with this terrible loss,” said Superintendent Tammy Garrett.

What happened to Eli motivated the boy’s family to be able to help other LGBTQIA+ children who are going through the same situation in schools. For parents, education is very important everywhere to prevent suicide.

According to the LGBTQIA+ suicide prevention network The Trevor Project, queer children and teens are four times more likely to commit suicide than their cisgender and heterosexual peers.

The parents created a page on GoFoundMe calling for justice for Eli and an end to bullying. “As parents and grandparents, it’s our responsibility to teach children to love, not hate; to be kind, not mean; and to understand that we’re all different and that’s okay,” says page organizer and family friend, Shondelle Lewis .

For cases in Brazil, the country has the Life Valorization Center (CVV), a support and suicide prevention channel. To get help, click 188 or go to the chat at cvv.org.br.