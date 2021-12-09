139 years under construction: New tower of the Sagrada Familia opens in Barcelona; Gaudí’s project predicts 18

BARCELONA — The cornerstone of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona was laid in 1882 and since then the church has been under construction to complete Antoni Gaudí’s project. This Wednesday, a new tower was inaugurated, the first since 1976. Another five are already under construction. The objective is to finish the 18 present in the original drawing.

Unusual: Botox camels are disqualified from beauty contest for ‘doping’ in Saudi Arabia

“When I arrived, only three of these columns were built and were only ten meters high. I was lucky enough to design and see the construction of the entire interior, then the sacristy and now the main towers – said in an interview with AFP the chief architect of the basilica, Jordi Fauli, who has worked on the site for 31 years and has led the construction since 2012.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The new tower is dedicated to the Virgin Mary and is 138 meters high, featuring a large star that adorns the top of the structure. For Catholicism, the symbol represents the guiding role of the mother of Jesus in the lives of the faithful. This is the second largest pinnacle of the project. The first will be the tower of Jesus Christ, which must reach over 172 meters in height, with a large cross at its highest point.

Relics: American billionaire returns stolen antiquities valued at $70 million

The completion of the work was scheduled for 2026, the centenary year of the architect’s death, but the deadline was extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the drop in fundraising for the work. Currently, there is no longer an exact date for the end of the task carried out by a team of 27 architects and more than 100 builders.

Much of the construction is financed by tickets purchased by visitors. In 2019, the Sagrada Familia received 4.7 million people, making it the most visited monument in the Spanish city. After the forced closure in 2020, which lasted for a year, there were only 764,000 visitors in 2021.

“We cannot give an estimate of when it will be completed because we don’t know how the number of visitors will recover in the coming years,” said Fauli.