1st STF group maintains prisoner Zé Trovão – Politics

Majority of the First Class of the STF decides to keep Zé Trovão in prison (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks) The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority in the First Panel to maintain the prison truck driver and youtuber Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Ze thunder. The lawyers request the defendant’s release, so that he can be transferred to house arrest, monitored by an electronic ankle bracelet.

So far, three of the five magistrates have demonstrated against the request for freedom: the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber and Carmen Lúcia, the last to vote.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes declared himself barred from participating in the trial, as the request for the defense of Zé Trovão questions an act of the magistrate himself. He was the minister responsible for ordering the arrest of the Pocketnarist. Thus, only Minister Dias Toffoli’s vote remains.

Zé Trovão has been imprisoned since the end of October, following an order for his arrest from minister Alexandre de Moraes, for inciting violence and anti-democratic acts in the manifestations of the Independence Day holiday. For Luís Roberto Barroso, the defense “did not bring enough new arguments to modify the decision now appealed”, and therefore, the “appeal should not be granted”.

Habeas corpus is being judged in a virtual plenary by the 1st Panel of the STF. The expectation is that the Court will unanimously maintain the prison.

escape

Zé Trovão is one of the main characters involved in the instigation of anti-democratic acts on the 7th of September. It is still not known how and with what resources the pocketnerist escaped from the Federal Police’s searches – it is possible that he was already out of the country on the day of the demonstrations.