2021 Multishow Award: see list of winners

The Multishow 2021 Award takes place today and chooses the highlights of Brazilian music for the year. Pabllo Vittar, Ivete Sangalo and the duo Israel & Rodolffo are among the winners of the night.

Led by IZA and Tata Werneck, the ceremony reveals the winners of the categories with popular and specialized vote. In addition to the opening performance with Xuxa, the award features shows by Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Brown, Duda Beat, Barões da Pisadinha, MC Carol and more.

See the winners below

#superjuri categories, announced before the onstage awards:

recording of the year

Tropical Beat (Pabllo Vittar)

clip of the year

Not at all (Duda Beat)

producer of the year

Cover of the year

First (Marina Sena)

After the award starts:

Double of the Year

Ana Vitoria

Henrique & Juliano

Israel & Rodolfo — WINNERS

Jorge e Mateus

Ze Neto and Cristiano

Performance of the Year

Anitta

Gusttavo Lima

Ivete Sangalo — WINNER

Luisa Sonza

Pablo Vittar

hit of the year “Cherry Lipstick” (Israel & Rodolfo) WINNER

“Baby Me Atende” (Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho)

“Deixa de Wave” (Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman”

“My Piece of Sin” (João Gomes)

“Gin Type” (Kevin, O Chris)

Group of the Year

Gilsons

Less is More group

Lagum — WINNER

The Barons of Pisadinha

naughty smile

Song of the Year (Super Jury) Revelation of the year (super jury) jadsa

João Gomes

Marina Sena — WINNER Album of the year (super jury) “First class” (Marina Sena)

“Delta Estácio Blues” (Juçara Marçal) — WINNER

“Glass Eye” (Jadsa)

Awards still to be announced

singer of the year

Dilsinho

emicide

Rust

Gusttavo Lima

Luan Santana

Song of the Year

“Cherry Lipstick” (Israel & Rodolffo)

“Girl From Rio” (Anitta)

“Brunette” (Luan Santana)

“Calm” (Marisa Monte)

“Ghetto” (IZA)

try it

João Gomes

L7nnon

Marina Sena

Matheus Fernandes

Joe Cowboy

TVZ Clip of the Year