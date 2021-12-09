2021 Multishow Award: see list of winners

The Multishow 2021 Award takes place today and chooses the highlights of Brazilian music for the year. Pabllo Vittar, Ivete Sangalo and the duo Israel & Rodolffo are among the winners of the night.
Led by IZA and Tata Werneck, the ceremony reveals the winners of the categories with popular and specialized vote. In addition to the opening performance with Xuxa, the award features shows by Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Brown, Duda Beat, Barões da Pisadinha, MC Carol and more.
Xuxa, Juliette, Rodolffo: the looks of the 2021 Multishow Award
1 / 32
Xuxa goes with the dog at the Multishow 2021 Award
Disclosure/Multishow
two / 32
Jojo Todynho at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
3 / 32
Juliette, one of the singers to perform on the night
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
4 / 32
Gil do Vigor at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
5 / 32
Xande of Pillars
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
6 / 32
Marcos Mion arrives at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
7 / 32
Gabi Martins
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
8 / 32
Juliette at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
9 / 32
Gabi Martins and Tierry are present at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
10 / 32
Multishow Award
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
11 / 32
Xuxa goes with the dog to the event
Lucas Pasin/Splash
12 / 32
Gabi Martins
Disclosure/Multishow
13 / 32
Camilla de Lucas at the “Multishow Award”
Disclosure/Multishow
14 / 32
Israel and Rodolfo at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
15 / 32
Gabi Martins and Tierry
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
16 / 32
Rodolff
Disclosure/Multishow
17 / 32
Duda Beat
Disclosure/Multishow
18 / 32
Xuxa, her husband Junno, daughter Sasha and son-in-law João Figueiredo
Disclosure/Multishow
19 / 32
Camilla de Lucas
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
20 / 32
Sasha
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
21 / 32
Sasha and João Figueiredo at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
22 / 32
Multishow Award
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
23 / 32
Ferrugem arrives at the “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
24 / 32
Multishow Award
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
25 / 32
Matheus Mazzafera
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
26 / 32
Xuxa performs during “Multishow Award”
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
27 / 32
Multishow Award
Roberto Filho/Brazil News
28 / 32
Ivete Sangalo performs alongside Carlinhos Brown at the Multishow 2021 Awards
Roberto Filho / Brazil News
29 / 32
Ivete Sangalo performs alongside Carlinhos Brown at the Multishow 2021 Awards
Roberto Filho / Brazil News
30 / 32
Marina Sena
Marina Sena presents at the Multishow 2021 Awards
31 / 32
Xuxa presents Multishow 2021 Award category
Roberto Filho / Brazil News
32 / 32
Ivete Sangalo wins the Performance of the Year category at the Multishow 2021 Awards
Roberto Filho / Brazil News
See the winners below
#superjuri categories, announced before the onstage awards: