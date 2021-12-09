2021 Multishow Award: see list of winners

The Multishow 2021 Award takes place today and chooses the highlights of Brazilian music for the year. Pabllo Vittar, Ivete Sangalo and the duo Israel & Rodolffo are among the winners of the night.

Led by IZA and Tata Werneck, the ceremony reveals the winners of the categories with popular and specialized vote. In addition to the opening performance with Xuxa, the award features shows by Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Brown, Duda Beat, Barões da Pisadinha, MC Carol and more.

Xuxa, Juliette, Rodolffo: the looks of the 2021 Multishow Award

Xuxa goes with the dog at the Multishow 2021 Award - Disclosure/Multishow

1 / 32

Xuxa goes with the dog at the Multishow 2021 Award

Disclosure/Multishow

Jojo Todynho on "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

two / 32

Jojo Todynho at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Juliette, one of the singers to perform at night - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

3 / 32

Juliette, one of the singers to perform on the night

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Gil do Vigor in "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

4 / 32

Gil do Vigor at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Xande de Pilares - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

5 / 32

Xande of Pillars

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Marcos Mion arrives at "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

6 / 32

Marcos Mion arrives at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Gabi Martins - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

7 / 32

Gabi Martins

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Juliette in "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

8 / 32

Juliette at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Gabi Martins and Tierry are present at the "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

9 / 32

Gabi Martins and Tierry are present at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Multishow Award - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

10 / 32

Multishow Award

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Xuxa goes with the dog to the event - Lucas Pasin/Splash

11 / 32

Xuxa goes with the dog to the event

Lucas Pasin/Splash

Gabi Martins - Disclosure / Multishow

12 / 32

Gabi Martins

Disclosure/Multishow

Camilla de Lucas on "Multishow Award" - Disclosure/Multishow

13 / 32

Camilla de Lucas at the “Multishow Award”

Disclosure/Multishow

Israel and Rodolff in "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

14 / 32

Israel and Rodolfo at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Gabi Martins and Tierry - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

15 / 32

Gabi Martins and Tierry

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Rodolffo - Disclosure / Multishow

16 / 32

Rodolff

Disclosure/Multishow

Duda Beat - Publicity/Multishow

17 / 32

Duda Beat

Disclosure/Multishow

Xuxa, her husband Junno, daughter Sasha and son-in-law João Figueiredo - Press Release/Multishow

18 / 32

Xuxa, her husband Junno, daughter Sasha and son-in-law João Figueiredo

Disclosure/Multishow

Camilla de Lucas - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

19 / 32

Camilla de Lucas

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Sasha - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

20 / 32

Sasha

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Sasha and João Figueiredo at "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

21 / 32

Sasha and João Figueiredo at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Multishow Award - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

22 / 32

Multishow Award

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Rust arrives at "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

23 / 32

Ferrugem arrives at the “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Multishow Award - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

24 / 32

Multishow Award

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Matheus Mazzafera - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

25 / 32

Matheus Mazzafera

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Xuxa performs during "Multishow Award" - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

26 / 32

Xuxa performs during “Multishow Award”

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Multishow Award - Roberto Filho/Brazil News

27 / 32

Multishow Award

Roberto Filho/Brazil News

Ivete Sangalo performs alongside Carlinhos Brown at the Multishow 2021 Awards - Roberto Filho / Brazil News

28 / 32

Ivete Sangalo performs alongside Carlinhos Brown at the Multishow 2021 Awards

Roberto Filho / Brazil News

Ivete Sangalo performs alongside Carlinhos Brown at the Multishow 2021 Awards - Roberto Filho / Brazil News

29 / 32

Ivete Sangalo performs alongside Carlinhos Brown at the Multishow 2021 Awards

Roberto Filho / Brazil News

Marina Sena - Marina Sena presents at the Multishow 2021 Awards

30 / 32

Marina Sena

Marina Sena presents at the Multishow 2021 Awards

Xuxa presents Multishow 2021 Award category - Roberto Filho / Brazil News

31 / 32

Xuxa presents Multishow 2021 Award category

Roberto Filho / Brazil News

Ivete Sangalo wins the Performance of the Year category at the Multishow 2021 Award - Roberto Filho / Brazil News

32 / 32

Ivete Sangalo wins the Performance of the Year category at the Multishow 2021 Awards

Roberto Filho / Brazil News

See the winners below

#superjuri categories, announced before the onstage awards:

recording of the year

  • Tropical Beat (Pabllo Vittar)

clip of the year

  • Not at all (Duda Beat)

producer of the year

Cover of the year

  • First (Marina Sena)

After the award starts:

Double of the Year

  • Ana Vitoria
  • Henrique & Juliano
  • Israel & Rodolfo — WINNERS
  • Jorge e Mateus
  • Ze Neto and Cristiano

Performance of the Year

  • Anitta
  • Gusttavo Lima
  • Ivete Sangalo — WINNER
  • Luisa Sonza
  • Pablo Vittar

hit of the year

  • “Cherry Lipstick” (Israel & Rodolfo) WINNER
  • “Baby Me Atende” (Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho)
  • “Deixa de Wave” (Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman”
  • “My Piece of Sin” (João Gomes)
  • “Gin Type” (Kevin, O Chris)

Group of the Year

  • Gilsons
  • Less is More group
  • Lagum — WINNER
  • The Barons of Pisadinha
  • naughty smile

Song of the Year (Super Jury)

Revelation of the year (super jury)

  • jadsa
  • João Gomes
  • Marina Sena — WINNER

Album of the year (super jury)

  • “First class” (Marina Sena)
  • “Delta Estácio Blues” (Juçara Marçal) — WINNER
  • “Glass Eye” (Jadsa)

Awards still to be announced

singer of the year

  • Dilsinho
  • emicide
  • Rust
  • Gusttavo Lima
  • Luan Santana

Song of the Year

  • “Cherry Lipstick” (Israel & Rodolffo)
  • “Girl From Rio” (Anitta)
  • “Brunette” (Luan Santana)
  • “Calm” (Marisa Monte)
  • “Ghetto” (IZA)

try it

  • João Gomes
  • L7nnon
  • Marina Sena
  • Matheus Fernandes
  • Joe Cowboy

TVZ Clip of the Year

  • Attention (Pedro Sampaio feat. Luísa Sonza)
  • Girl From Rio (Anitta)
  • Turbo Mode (Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar, Anitta)
  • Brunette (Luan Santana)
  • Queen of the Favela (Ludmilla)

