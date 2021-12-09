23 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (7)

So, are you free? How about getting to know a new mobile app or game on your Android phone? Today, as always, there is another collection of programs with 100% discount found in the Play Store.
We found 23 apps on offer for a limited time in the Google app store, including games, everyday tools and different icon packs.
Enjoy soon! Offers are temporary and may disappear at any time. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
Games
Stories: Your Choice (novels) (BRL 18.99) – Casual
Hills Legend: Action-horror (BRL 0.99) – Horror
CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy
Infinity Dungeon 2 (BRL 2.99) – RPG
Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG
Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror
Stickman Legends: Offline Game (BRL 2.49) – Action
Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) (BRL 9.99) – Casual
Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action
A-2481 (BRL 0.99) – Terror
FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual
- [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Strategy
Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG
Icon packs
