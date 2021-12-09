23 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (7)

So, are you free? How about getting to know a new mobile app or game on your Android phone? Today, as always, there is another collection of programs with 100% discount found in the Play Store.

We found 23 apps on offer for a limited time in the Google app store, including games, everyday tools and different icon packs.

Enjoy soon! Offers are temporary and may disappear at any time. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

  • Stories: Your Choice (novels) (BRL 18.99) – Casual

  • Hills Legend: Action-horror (BRL 0.99) – Horror

  • CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy

  • Infinity Dungeon 2 (BRL 2.99) – RPG

  • Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

  • Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

  • Stickman Legends: Offline Game (BRL 2.49) – Action

  • Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) (BRL 9.99) – Casual

  • Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action

  • A-2481 (BRL 0.99) – Terror

  • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual

  • [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Strategy

  • Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

Icon packs

