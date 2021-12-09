23 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (7)

So, are you free? How about getting to know a new mobile app or game on your Android phone? Today, as always, there is another collection of programs with 100% discount found in the Play Store.

We found 23 apps on offer for a limited time in the Google app store, including games, everyday tools and different icon packs.

Enjoy soon! Offers are temporary and may disappear at any time. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

Stories: Your Choice (novels) (BRL 18.99) – Casual

Hills Legend: Action-horror (BRL 0.99) – Horror

CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9.49) – Strategy

Infinity Dungeon 2 (BRL 2.99) – RPG

Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

Hills Legend: Horror (HD) (BRL 0.99) – Horror

Stickman Legends: Offline Game (BRL 2.49) – Action

Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) (BRL 9.99) – Casual

Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action

A-2481 (BRL 0.99) – Terror

FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (BRL 3.39) – Casual

[VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Strategy

Infinity Dungeon! (BRL 2.99) – RPG

Icon packs

If any offer sounded cool to you, comment on Canaltech’s social media!