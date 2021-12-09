2nd instance PEC and Moro’s gift of dumbing down the country. As your former boss – 12/09/2021

THE Sergio Moro’s return to the scene returned large sectors of the press to the worst times of lavajatism, as if Vaza Jato, which revealed the illegal and undignified conversations between the then judge and the task force coordinator, had never existed. Deltan Dallagnol, by the way, joins Podemos this Friday. He too will run for election. Still in 2014, I accused the operation’s political bias. I paid a very high price. History will not prove me right. It’s over.

The militancy in favor of the judicial catch-up that these people incarnate — and for their own benefit, they contact each other — is so ingrained in the pity of some that one has to wonder if they notice the aberrations they sustain. On Wednesday, Fábio Trad (PSD-MT), rapporteur of the second instance PEC, removed it from the agenda because parties replaced members of the special commission in favor of the text by others that were against it.

The procedure was called a “maneuver” and lent it a spurious aspect. Now, this is a routine in Congress when one wants to approve or reject a certain matter. More: the decision was attributed to the “central”, as if it had a single command. And the entire work was labeled an apology for impunity. The action, moreover, would be a reaction to Moro, this champion of morality.

It’s a mixture of stupidity and misinformation. This PEC shouldn’t even be in process. “No one will be found guilty until the final and unappealable criminal sentence.” It is Item LVII of Article 5, which is a permanent clause, according to Article 60. There, a trick is performed: “Transit into res judicata will take place after the second instance”. It’s “Orwellian Newspeak” stuff. Now, if “transito in jeopardy”, which supposes the end of the line, is what one wants it to be, it could happen even after the first instance. Or without any instance. A system in which preventive detention can be extended indefinitely already has a kind of “transition and res judicata” dictated by arbitration.

It is omitted from public opinion that preventive detention can be decreed at any stage of the process and even without it. It’s enough that there are reasons. But the topic has become a fetish because it’s at the root of so much of prison — unconstitutional! — as with Lula’s release, although both have nothing to do with the annulment of the convictions and with Moro’s suspicion.

We are facing a nightmare of moral intelligence. There are more than 800 thousand prisoners in the country. More than 40% are incarcerated without conviction. A decent Brazil would release prisoners instead of providing cheap labor for criminal parties. Idiots and opportunists want to trap more. “No, Reinaldo, we want to arrest the right people!” Sure! Preferably those that could prevent the time’s jailers from winning elections. It is the “Ortega School of Legal Rigor”.

On the fourth, data from the Genial-Quaest survey were released. Lula would win in the first round in all simulations. The data was solemnly omitted by the professional press. It was preferred to announce that Moro was consolidating himself as a candidate of the third way, although, in one scenario, he repeated, within the margin of error, the performance of October and, in the other, that of November. It is still the second most rejected name. 61% of respondents say they know him and do not vote for him. Only Bolsonaro outperforms him in this negative ranking, with 63%. Can it consolidate? He can. But the survey still doesn’t say that. No news, then.

In interviews — and how he grants exclusives! Want one, reader? Just ask! —, the pre-candidate of Podemos is once again defending a court of exception to punish the corrupt, which would be defined by international bodies, and almost no one is scandalized by the aberration because many are busy worshiping him, blaming Lula for his opinions on Nicaragua or in accusing Bolsonaro’s umpteenth denial speech. It seems that Moro, in addition to being an object of devotion, must also have a monopoly on tolerated stupidity.

Oh, yes: do you know why the STF overturned the convictions of Sérgio Cabral and Eduardo Cunha? Because the dirty exercise of Justice favors two things: annulments and the emergence of stingy vigilantes, who later end up in politics, shouting “impunity!”, to the applause of sincere fools and swindlers of calculation.