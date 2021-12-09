3 simple tips to better deal with mood swings

The famous premenstrual tension – popularly called PMS – is a monthly companion and frequent visit to most women. Is it over there it is a combination of physical and emotional factors. that begin, on average, a week before the start of the menstrual period.

For some people, PMS can cause various sensations, such as swelling and pain, in addition to causing sudden and inexplicable mood swings. That is, a woman can wake up in a good mood and end up getting irritated an hour or two later for no apparent reason.

Other emotional symptoms of PMS can include sadness, irritability, anxiety, and anger.

Why does it happen?

In fact, there is still no exact and confirmed cause that justifies PMS. But, probably, its presence is linked to hormonal variations that take place during the second half of the menstrual cycle.

Ovulation occurs halfway through. During this period, the body releases an egg, causing the drop in estrogen and progesterone levels. Changing these hormones can lead to physical and emotional symptoms, including mood swings.

Furthermore, Estrogen and progesterone changes also influence serotonin levels. , which is a neurotransmitter responsible for helping to regulate mood, the sleep cycle and appetite.

Thus, having low levels of serotonin is associated with feelings of sadness and irritability, plus sleeping problems and unusual food cravings – all common symptoms of PMS.

How to deal with swings?

1. Track your symptoms

If you don’t already know, start monitoring and observing your menstrual cycle more and emotions throughout their different stages. This will help you confirm whether your mood swings are really linked to your period.

Know that there is a reason why you are feeling more grumpy can help keep things in perspective. and offer some validation for that feeling.

This monitoring of symptoms it can be done with the help of an app or in a simple notebook. Just enter the day of the month and whether each symptom is mild, moderate, or severe. To record mood swings, write down when you try:

2. Contraceptive methods can help

Contraceptive methods, such as the pill, can help reduce swelling, breast pain, and other physical symptoms of PMS. For many women, they are also able to help with emotional issues, including mood swings.

To find a method that works for you and helps to minimize your symptoms, the ideal is seek help from a gynecologist for an assessment and proper guidance.

3. Follow a healthy lifestyle

Various factors of Lifestyle also appear to play a role in PMS symptoms:

Exercise: try to be active for at least 30 minutes and more days of the week. Even a simple walk around your neighborhood can help with feelings of sadness, irritability and anxiety;

try to be active for at least 30 minutes and more days of the week. Even a simple walk around your neighborhood can help with feelings of sadness, irritability and anxiety; Nutrition: try to resist the wishes of junk food that can come with TPM. Large amounts of sugar, fat and salt can make your mood worse. It’s not necessary to cut them out completely, but it’s worth trying to balance these foods with fruits, vegetables and whole grains. This will help keep you full throughout the day and prevent your blood sugar from dropping, which can make you irritable.

try to resist the wishes of junk food that can come with TPM. It’s not necessary to cut them out completely, but it’s worth trying to balance these foods with fruits, vegetables and whole grains. This will help keep you full throughout the day and prevent your blood sugar from dropping, which can make you irritable. Sleep: not getting enough sleep can break your mood, especially if your period is close. Try to sleep at least seven to eight hours a night .

not getting enough sleep can break your mood, especially if your period is close. . Stress:unmanaged stress can worsen mood swings. Use deep breathing exercises, meditation or yoga to calm your mind and body, especially when you feel PMS symptoms coming on.

Source: Healthline

