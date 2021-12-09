4 signs that you may be suffering from it







It’s not bad, but it’s not good either, it just doesn’t give a damn… That’s Languishing Photo: Gemma Chua-Tran / Unsplash

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts had been expecting an increase in mental disorders. After a year, confirmation arrived: almost half of the world’s population considers that their mental health has worsened in the last year. At least that is what the data collected by Ipsos (Market Research and Public Opinion Specialist) reveal in the study One Year of Covid-19, in April. The survey says that 53% of Brazilians observed negative changes in their emotions.

The country was not only in fifth place among those who felt the consequences the most, but was also the seventh in which the population most noticed an increase in malaise since the beginning of 2021.

Even with all the existing disorders, a new phenomenon emerges that emerged with the pandemic: the languishing, which includes a persistent feeling of apathy that is difficult to define, but which is far from extremes, whether that of full happiness or anguishing sadness, but rather in between. In English Languishing, which has been used here in Brazil as “rebate” or “erasure”, is nothing more than halfway, not feeling well and also not being able to explain it well (feeling a bit “blah”).

In the corporate environment, the pandemic negatively impacted people’s mental health, many are experiencing depression, high levels of stress and burnout; and the other portion, with a feeling of emptiness that also worries, the so-called ‘languishing”’, observes Dr. Ana Carolina Peuker, who is a psychologist, CEO and founder of BeeTouch, mental healthtech responsible for digitally measuring psychological risks in companies and institutions.

As with everything that is new, there is a difficulty in identifying this psychological phenomenon. Therefore, the expert points out 4 signs that can light a warning sign. See below.

1 – Feeling of “emptying”

The global health crisis has aggravated this situation. Not being able to plan for the future is disturbing and ends up generating more anxiety in individuals, putting an end to the illusion that it is possible to take control of things. We still had to adapt very quickly to so many needs, and this is exhausting as people are on continuous alert. This exhaustion is responsible for causing feelings of guilt, emotional emptiness and apathy.

2 – You don’t feel happy or sad

There is a group that doesn’t feel sad to the point of falling into depression, as they have energy for the day’s tasks, but they are far from satisfied with life. This is a very common symptom, which is practically invisible, and treatments are aimed at existing disorders. However, who does not fit the criteria for depression, panic syndrome, burnout and others. The person cannot fulfill himself, therefore, he also suffers.

3 – Not being able to have a positive outlook

While not feeling extremely sad, the person who presents the languishing picture does not have the positive dimension of the future, presenting more negative patterns and lack of perspective. This could be defined as a “blurry” vision of the future, the person may have the feeling that their life is stagnant. If in Burnout Syndrome the sensation is of an engine that has run out of steam due to “overheating”, in Languishing it is as if the engine just started “in stride”.

4 – Feeling unmotivated at work

In the professional routine, one of the sensations that are important for our joy is the sensation of progress. Those who suffer from languishing can become unmotivated and, little by little, lose productivity. Thus, it ends up creating a vicious cycle and taking it to other areas of life, as well as personal life. If the pandemic crisis made many people find their purpose, in this picture it is the opposite, people fail to recognize it and feel aimless.