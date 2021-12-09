5 teams that escaped relegation in the last round of the Brasileirão

Brasileirão now has 20 clubs and has the current system in 2006. In only four times in history teams that were in the Z4 in the 37th round managed to escape the fall. And there was still a fifth case, but decided in the courts

For Grêmio, the story becomes even more dramatic when it learns that other teams that needed a smaller combination of results were unable to escape from sticking.

Goiás (2007): Esmeraldino had 42 points against 43 for Corinthians. Timão drew with Grêmio in Porto Alegre and Goiás beat Inter at home. Thus, they escaped falling and sent Corinthians to Serie B.

Botafogo (2009): Fogão had 44 points in the last round, tied with Coritiba and 1 point behind Fluminense. Benefited by the tie between the two direct competitors in the decisive round and beating Palmeiras, Botafogo escaped. By the way, Coritiba fell with 45 points, the highest score of a relegated team.

Figueirense (2015): the team from Santa Catarina entered the last round with 40 points, against 41 for the biggest rival Avaí. Figueira beat Fluminense by 1-0 and saw Avaí draw with Corinthians away from home. It was possible to escape.

Sport (2017): Sport started the last round of Brasileirão with 42 points and beat Corinthians with a goal by André Balada, Coritiba did not beat Chapecoense and went to Série B.

Fluminense (2013): the only team that was in 18th place in the last round and did not fall was Fluminense. The Portuguesa had finished the Brazilian in 12th place, but lost 4 points, which freed the Flu from Série B. If not for that, the Cariocas would have been relegated.

