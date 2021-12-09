9 myths and truths about food







Diet for Diabetics Needs Balance and Wisdom Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

That one diabetic diet must have blood sugar levels carefully controlled, this is nothing new for – almost – anyone. However, there are some beliefs in the popular imagination and other not-so-absolute “truths”.

Can’t a diabetic diet have sweets at all? Are fruits released? Do you need to be careful with other foods? To answer these and other questions, nutritionist Marlucy Lindsey Vieira listed a series of myths and truths on the subject. Check out:

1 – Does sugar directly interfere with the onset of diabetes? Truth!

According to the nutritionist, it is precisely the excessive consumption of sugar that causes a kind of overload on the pancreas – the organ that produces insulin. With its limited capabilities, there is an increase in the level of glucose in the body and this can result in type 2 diabetes.

2 – Are people with healthy diet free from any danger? Myth!

In addition to excessive sugar consumption, genetic factors, high blood pressure problems, unregulated cholesterol, hormonal disorders, and other conditions can also trigger the development of diabetes.

3 – Can other foods, in addition to sweets, contribute to diabetes? Truth!

Excessive consumption of simple carbohydrates such as breads, pastas and potatoes can also trigger the disease. This is because the absorption of these foods is faster and they quickly become glucose in the body. Causing sugar-like effect.

4 – Are other types of sugar harmless? Myth!

The consumption of common sugar, brown, demerara or any other type, if excessive and uncontrolled, can indeed cause the development of diabetes. “Like refined sugar, honey and other sugars can also decompensate diabetes, leading to hyperglycemia (elevated blood glucose levels)”, says Marlucy.

5 – Can diabetics consume alcohol without worries? Myth!

“The diabetic should not drink alcoholic beverages because alcohol can unbalance blood sugar levels, changing the effects of insulin and oral medications, which can cause hyper or hypoglycemia (a dizzying drop in blood sugar levels)”, says the nutritionist .

6 – Diabetics cannot eat sweets under any circumstances? Myth!

“The diabetic patient can consume sweets in small amounts, when associated with a healthy diet and lifestyle. Sweets cannot become an everyday food and care must be taken with the quality of the chosen dessert, preferably a poor one in fat”, recommends the specialist.

7 – Can healthy eating prevent diabetes? Truth!

For this, the nutritionist recommends not only healthy eating, with a daily intake of vegetables. The ideal is to avoid excessive consumption of sugar, salt and fat. In addition to quitting smoking, controlling weight and starting regular physical activity.

8 – Are fruits free? Myth!

“Fructose is a sugar naturally present in fruits. The recommended consumption for diabetic patients is, at most, three servings of fruits a day”, alerts the professional.

9 – Sweeteners do not offer risk? Myth!

“Before choosing any of these products, it is important to read the labels carefully to know what type of sweetener is used in the composition and, whenever possible, opt for the natural ones”, concludes Marlucy.

Source: Marlucy Lindsey Vieira, nutritionist who works at the Jardim Nakamura Basic Health Unit, managed by CEJAM – Center for Studies and Research “Dr. João Amorim.