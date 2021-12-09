A 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome dies of hunger and is devoured by rats; father and stepmother are arrested

Willow Dunn, a four-year-old Australian girl, starved to death and was devoured by rats after being abandoned by her father, Mark Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon White. When found by the police, the little girl, who had Down syndrome, was deeply wounded and in a severe state of malnutrition.

The death would have occurred in May, but shocking details of the case surfaced this Tuesday (7). The two adults are accused of murder and child cruelty, and have gone through a pre-trial hearing. According to The Mirror newspaper, Willow would have died two days before being found.

In the Brisbane Magistrates Court, Australia, it was discovered that the child was found with deep pressure sores, probably caused by a long period of not moving. Also, his body appeared to have been attacked by rats. Forensic pathologist Dr Andrew Kedziora added that she had pressure sores that went “all the way to the bone.”

The bruises were found mainly on her back, which indicates that she was unable to move, according to the professional. “If a child is able to move a little and change position, this will immediately improve circulation or blood flow in this area and slow or reverse these changes. Therefore, the fact that these pressure sores are present and are so deep shows that for a long time the child did not move“He confirmed.

The little one was also found with signs of pancreatitis, usually caused by malnutrition or chronic dehydration, the doctor said. According to The Sun, Mark told police he found his daughter dead in her bedroom, her face devoured by rodents. However, he did not contact the authorities until days later, leaving the little girl to rot in her crib. The father would have even told the paramedics: “I’m in trouble, aren’t I?“.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Willow’s birth mother died in childbirth, which would have left Dunn in a deep state of depression. The little girl even spent time with an uncle and aunt after the event. However, later, the father would have searched for the little girl and her brother, who is now 7, to live with him again, despite the attempts of the relatives to keep their custody.