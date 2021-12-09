A Fazenda: Faro plays with Mirella and Dynho’s divorce

In the final stretch of “A Fazenda 13”, Rodrigo Faro jokes about the possibility of having to reveal a divorce to Dynho Alves. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Humor has no limits. And Rodrigo Faro couldn’t be more sarcastic in a reels he posted on Instagram this Wednesday, December 8th. he joked with the divorce of MC Mirella and Dynho Alves. The funk girl announced that she is separating from the dancer after seeing scenes of him with Sthe Matos within “The Farm 13”. The presenter recalled that the proposal of marriage also took place on his program on RecordTV. Now, the concern is whether he will also have to witness the divorce announcement. After all, the pawn still doesn’t know he’s single.

In the video, Faro shared the video of Dynho’s marriage proposal to Mirella, that happened on the stage of Hora do Faro, in February of that year. They declare themselves and the dancer delivers a bouquet of flowers with a ring to the beloved. In addition, he promises to become a better person alongside his beloved.

The request came because of MC’s prominence during “The Farm 12”, which she participated before the beloved and Jojo Todynho won with honors. Now, the climate pie fell on the presenter, after all, if he had the bonus of showing the happy moment, let him have the burden of delivering the bad news.

“It was on my show. What a situation! Who warns? You proposed your marriage on my program. I wonder if I’m the one who’s going to have to let you know that it’s ‘DivorciaDYNHO’?”, he joked.

In the end, the big question is: who will tell the Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos they are single? The moments can be the most diverse. It’s unlikely, but it can happen in the decompression cabin, right after the Roça. More likely, though not with a 100% chance of occurring during the eliminated’s live, on TikTok. If Record bets on a more traditional approach, the bomb explodes in the hand of Rodrigo Faro himself.

Taking this possibility into consideration, it would be up to the presenter to break the news on the program’s recording, on the Friday after the elimination, and, after that, show it on Sunday. During this period, the dancer would only comment on the case on the eliminated person’s live later on. No big live clashes, that way. Sorry to say, Faro, but the hot potato is in your hand.

Because of the interaction between Dynho birds and Sthe Matos in “The Farm 13”, MC Mirella filed for divorce against the dancer, and is already taking care of the legal formalities of the matter. However, unexpectedly, the singer asked that, if her ex-husband is nominated for the farm, that he remain on the reality show instead of his fans voting for his elimination, at least soon after the shack starts.

On her official Twitter profile, the funkeira made a series of posts asking her “Sterellas”, fans and Stefani Bays, to make Dynho stay on the program so as not to interfere with her in the divorce process. “If Dynho goes to the farm, please don’t take him out. Help me sterellas. I have a lot of things to sort out yet. It will delay me horrors. But God knows everything!” she said. Then she completed the order:

Guys, I never ordered anything, so please let me know if this week goes bad! Vote for him to stay, because if he leaves, I’ll curl up out here!”

“Bad woke up attacked. Put me on a single reality show now to see the damage I do. Living baby, I only learned one thing: not to stop living for the sake of others, it is uncertain if they would do for you, what you do for others. He hangs himself from the rope”, concluded Mirella.

