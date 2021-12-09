‘A lot of people counted on him’

During ESPN FC, commentator Zinho revealed that Marcelo Gallardo surprised Flamengo’s board of directors and that many counted on him

O Flamengo looking for a coach since the resignation of Renato Gaúcho. With the end of the contract with the river plate, Marcelo Gallardo became a priority at Ninho do Urubu. However, the Rio club suffered a bucket of cold water.

This Wednesday (8), Gallardo confirmed that he will stay at River Plate for another season. During the ESPN FC, attraction broadcast by ESPN on Star+, commentator Zinho brought details of how the Rio club received this continuity from ‘Muñeco’ in Argentina.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

For the four-time world champion with the selection in 1994, ‘many people at the club had Gallardo’. According to Zinho, the renovation was seen as a surprise among the Rio leaders.

“It was a cold shower at Flamengo today because Gallardo renewed for another year. With the information I had from yesterday… I even thought that today I would open the program like this: Gallardo is Flamengo’s new coach , but at the press conference he announced another year of his contract and took Flamengo by surprise. A lot of people at Flamengo were counting on him here,” said Zinho.

And Flamengo suffered another bucket of cold water at the beginning of the night. O Benfica advanced to the round of 16 of the Champions League. According to the newspaper record, the Mister, despite being pressured, would stay at the club if he won the spot.

Without Gallardo and possibly without Jesus, Flamengo continues in search of names. Carlos Carvalhal, of the Braga, is who is the most quoted at the moment.

The intention of the rubro-negra board is to have a coach similar to Jorge Jesus in the work method. The goal is for the new coach to come with a bigger technical committee for the period in Rio de Janeiro.