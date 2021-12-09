Accompanied by her mother, Sasha makes the ‘first flight’ in Xuxa’s spaceship at the Multishow Award; see video

It was with all pomp and circumstance that Sasha, Xuxa’s daughter, made her “first flight” in her mother’s ship. It happened during Xuxa’s farewell at the Multishow Award. And it was the same way as in the time of ‘Xou da Xuxa’: the presenter says goodbye on stage and, to the sound of “Doce Mel” (orchestrated version), she heads for the iconic vehicle, under the gaze of paquitos and paquitas .

“Sasha, come with me. You never went up the aisle with your mother, my love. You deserve it. Come here, my passion. Love of my life”, Xuxa melted, when inviting her daughter.

Sasha accepted the invitation and went into the arms of the mother queen. The two climbed the stairs, said that naughty goodbye to the audience and smiled, before the nave door closed. Not without Xuxa giving her traditional message, as she did every morning at Globo:

“Xuxa Ship saying goodbye to Earth! Kiss, Kiss. ​​Bye, bye.”

The scene caught the attention of famous and anonymous. The appearance of Sasha, the climb on the ship and her affectionate way of admiring and talking about her mother at the awards, made her one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter this Thursday morning.

“Paraaaa!”, exclaimed Fernanda Sousa, in a message full of hearts when faced with the scene. “She (Xuxa) is the biggest phenomenon in this country”, commented Fafy Siqueira. “Amazing. What a thrill. You and your Sasha climbing the ship. I’ve become a child again,” said actress Patricia de Sabrit.

Xuxa Meneghel Photo: Reproduction – Instagram