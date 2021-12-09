Acerola fights degenerative, cardiac and viral diseases

A few days ago, lawyer Deolane published on her social networks that her mansion has a acerola foot. In other words, this fruit is so Brazilian, it is present from the backyard of the house to the mansions of Alphaville! Thus, this Thursday (09), check out the vitamins, nutrients and benefits that acerola brings to your health. Be sure to check out other news about fruits, vegetables and legumes on the TN vegetables page.

THE acerola is a very popular Central American native fruit from Brazil. In some regions of the country they call it the Antilles cherry. It adapts very well to tropical climates due to its origins.

Get to know acerola and learn to benefit your body with it

The acerola tree is very common in backyards of older homes or in rural areas. The fruit is very reminiscent of a cherry, being red and reaching more purplish colors when it is very ripe. It also has some malleable seeds that can be consumed along with the husk and pulp.

In the meantime, when it is at its peak of maturation, the acerola flavor changes from sour to a sweet that can be used in liqueurs, drinks, juices, smoothies, sweets, ice cream and popsicles, jellies and other desserts. However, more than flavor, this fruit has several benefits for the human body.

One of the greatest sources of vitamin C used against the flu, in addition to oranges, strawberries and some red fruits, it also contains vitamins A and the B complex. In addition, it is rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, proteins and carbohydrates.

Likewise, acerola tea is also very beneficial. This is because this fruit helps combat stress and can be of great help in the treatment of illnesses such as depression and anxiety. Likewise, it combats fatigue, lung and liver problems, as well as treating chickenpox and polio. These advantages are due to its antioxidant, anti-scurvy and remineralizing properties

In short, these compounds present in acerola also increase collagen production. In this way, it prevents premature aging, as well as degenerative diseases, some types of cancer and gastrointestinal problems.