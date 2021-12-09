Adventures in History · “It ruined my life”, says man who used prosthesis in vaccination

Italian Guido Russo tried to deceive health professionals with a fake silicone arm

Russian Guido, the 57-year-old Italian who, at the time of vaccination, tried to deceive health professionals with a silicone arm, said his life was “ruined”.

The man, who had been unable to work for a certain period due to his refusal to be vaccinated, is now suspended as he is investigated for fraud.

“Go away, you ruined my life,” he said. Russian to reporters who sought him out at his home in the Italian commune of Pettinengo. “Go away, I’ll call the police,” he threatened, according to information from UOL.

According to the newspaper La Repubblica, the nurse who discovered the fraud said the man did not want to receive the immunizing agent, but as Italy requires a “vaccine passport” in several areas, he needed it. The silicone implant was purchased through Amazon for about $564, equivalent to about 3.2 thousand reais.

The president of the Biella medical association, Franco Ferrero, stated that “an action like this would be serious for anyone, but it is even more serious because it offends our profession and our order.”