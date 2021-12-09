Adventures in History · “It ruined my life”, says man who used prosthesis in vaccination

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Adventures in History · “It ruined my life”, says man who used prosthesis in vaccination 5 Views

Italian Guido Russo tried to deceive health professionals with a fake silicone arm

Russian Guido, the 57-year-old Italian who, at the time of vaccination, tried to deceive health professionals with a silicone arm, said his life was “ruined”.

The man, who had been unable to work for a certain period due to his refusal to be vaccinated, is now suspended as he is investigated for fraud.

“Go away, you ruined my life,” he said. Russian to reporters who sought him out at his home in the Italian commune of Pettinengo. “Go away, I’ll call the police,” he threatened, according to information from UOL.

According to the newspaper La Repubblica, the nurse who discovered the fraud said the man did not want to receive the immunizing agent, but as Italy requires a “vaccine passport” in several areas, he needed it. The silicone implant was purchased through Amazon for about $564, equivalent to about 3.2 thousand reais.

The president of the Biella medical association, Franco Ferrero, stated that “an action like this would be serious for anyone, but it is even more serious because it offends our profession and our order.”

“It is a lack of respect for those who in these two years of pandemic have worked with dedication and a spirit of service even at the expense of their own health,” he concluded.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Forced vaccination is not acceptable, says Michelle Bachelet at UN seminar

The agency’s High Commissioner for Human Rights said, however, that the imposition of a fine …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved