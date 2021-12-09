AF News | State | Company kicks off gold mining and projects 4,600 jobs in Tocantins

The mining company Aura Minerals inaugurated this Wednesday morning (8/12) the Almas Project, an open-pit gold mine in the state of Tocantins, whose production is expected to be between 45 thousand and 52 thousand ounces (28.3 grams each) .

In the construction phase, the work will generate 400 direct jobs and around 1,200 indirect ones, and, in the operation phase, there will be another 300 direct jobs and around 2,700 indirect ones.

The president and CEO of Aura, Rodrigo Barbosa, announced investments of R$ 375 million during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone.

“We arrived in Tocantins willing to establish the highest international standards of safety, respect for the environment, transparency, ethics and value creation with all our stakeholders, just as we do in our mine operations in Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere. locations in Brazil”, emphasizes Rodrigo Barbosa. “More than generating employment and income, we want to promote social and economic development of the community by stimulating the sectors of commerce, services, real estate and civil construction in Almas.”

TAX COLLECTION

With an estimated useful life of 16 years, the mining company estimates a collection of BRL 80.3 million for the municipality of Almas (CFEM and ISS) and BRL 30.3 million for the state of Tocantins (CFEM and payment of royalties for production to Mineratins, owner of the land) in the period. For the Union’s coffers, the CFEM will deliver another R$7.2 million.

These calculations do not include the payment of taxes by Almas suppliers, the collection of ICMS on the acquisition of goods for use and consumption arising from economic movement with the generation of jobs, in addition to the IPVA with the registration of cars, and the IPTU.

SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

Aura also signed an agreement with the Municipality of Almas, allocating, as soon as the works are completed, half of the area used for housing to the feasibility of a social enterprise.

“We are a company with professional training and entrepreneurial education projects. And investment in diversity: we have just opened a talent bank to attract women professionals, in addition to joining the Women in Mining, which encourages the inclusion of women in mining”, adds the president of Aura. The executive points out that Aura works with an open-door program to receive visits from family members of employees and the community, in addition to providing an ethics channel for complaints.

TOCANTINESE LABOR

Aura is committed to prioritizing the workforce of the state of Tocantins, investing in training through a partnership with SENAI and technical education institutions, and in the development of local companies to provide specialized services for mining.

In Apoena mining, in Mato Grosso, after carrying out a diagnosis to understand the needs of the community, the company invested in professional education programs, such as Entrepreneurial Education and Enxergar Além.

The next step was to select institutions and social groups that we will support so that they develop projects in the areas of employment and income generation, sports, culture, health and the environment. “This is the way Aura works and we will do the same in Almas”, says Barbosa.

SOULS

With 7 thousand inhabitants, located approximately 300 km southeast of Palmas, capital of the state, and 45 km (west) of Dianópolis, regional commercial center, Almas presents, according to the IBGE transparency portal, the IDHM (Development Index Municipal Human) of 0.636 (3378th in the Brazil ranking of 5565). The average monthly salary is 1.5 minimum wages.

Located 15 km from the city, the project incorporates the world’s most advanced technologies in the production of Gold, and brings together three separate open-pit mining areas and a processing center. The three main gold deposits (Paiol, Cata Funda and Vira Saia) are along a 15 km long corridor of the so-called Greenstone Belt Souls, which harbors numerous orogenic occurrences of gold.

ENVIRONMENTAL SAFETY

In terms of environmental safety, the project’s tailings dam invests in total decontamination technology before being deposited and, therefore, does not present any hazardous product, and incorporates the most current and safest construction concepts through the downstream methodology , following all safety standards established by the National Mining Association (ANM), and World Class. There is no concentration of communities in the region downstream of the dam that could be affected. Furthermore, the unit will work with a closed circuit with 100% reuse of water, also reducing its consumption.

ABOUT THE AURA

Aura is a Canadian-based mining company with Brazilian management that develops and operates gold and copper projects in the Americas. Through the 360° Mining concept, the company does business by evaluating social and environmental impacts and benefits with all its stakeholders and more than 1,100 employees. The pipeline of ongoing projects should more than double the company by 2024, with a clear emphasis on growth in Brazil.

Aura’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper, gold and silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road gold mine in the United States. In addition, the company has two more gold projects under development in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and a gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria, in addition to a mine in care and maintenance in Mato Grosso, São Francisco.