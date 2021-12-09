Africa has 46% of known cases of the omicron variant in the world, says WHO representative on the continent | Coronavirus

The African continent is responsible for 46% of reported cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 worldwide, said on Thursday (9) a WHO representative in the region.

Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine development program for Africa, presented this estimate at a press conference.

The organization’s general director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also stated on Thursday that the emergence of the new variant highlights a “dangerous situation”.

He also lamented the travel restrictions imposed by several countries on South Africa, the first to report cases of omicron: “transparency should be rewarded”.

Officially, the WHO says it still works with scant information on the newly discovered variant, and says it awaits the arrival of more studies on transmissibility and lethality.

This week, Executive Director of WHO’s Emergency Program, Michael Ryan, said “there is no reason to doubt” the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron variant of Covid-19.

The scientist also said that there is no evidence that the omicron causes a more serious disease than previous Covid-19 variants.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa.

The first confirmed case of B.1.1529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. According to the WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying.

“Preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with the variant compared to other versions of the coronavirus,” the United Nations Health agency said in a statement.