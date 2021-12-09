After all, is Fátima Bernardes going to leave Encontro and Globo?

The question that everybody wants to hear: Fatima Bernardes will leave the Meeting and the Globe? In recent days, after the circulation of news about the alleged fight between the presenter and members of her team, over a request for a vacation, rumors about her departure from the program and the network have spread across the web. There are those who already swear that the replacement is up – the kicks range from Patricia Poeta to Sandra Annenberg.

Concretely, in this story, there is absolutely nothing. No relevant information about the case has emerged so far. The comments about the end of this partnership are based only on the told-me-told about the fight and on the constant absences of Fátima from the attraction. In fact, understandable faults. In the last year, she faced uterine cancer and shoulder surgery, which resulted in sick leave. And he enforced the right of every professional on vacation and days off.

Perhaps health problems have led Fátima Bernardes to reassess what really matters? Who knows… The column wouldn’t be surprised if the decision to leave came from her, after 35 years of work, including reporting, reporting and, finally, entertainment.

It should be noted that, in the commercial plans of BBB 2022 and Football 2022, Encontro and Fátima appear related to tables dedicated to such topics, which proves that the program and the presenter are available to the advertising market next year.

The attraction also boasts comfortable audience averages in Greater São Paulo, close to the Mais Você by Ana Maria Braga, always absolute in the lead, which invalidates the rumors about a drop in numbers when the titleholder is not present – ​​yet another reason for her to stay , not?

trails on the rise

The songs, which helped to tell the story of these 70 years of soap operas, stand out in The More Life the Better! and a place in the sun. The plots that Globo airs at 7pm and 9pm have many “clips”. Yesterday (8), in ‘Um Lugar’, Felipe (Gabriel Leone) recalled his good moments with Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) to the sound of Dança da Solidão, in the version by Marisa Monte and Gilberto Gil.

For some time now, in the name of the frenetic pace imposed by who knows who, the house’s serials did not devote several minutes to the songs. Interestingly, the work of Lícia Manzo, like that of Mauro Wilson, does not lose pace with such advances. The fact is that scenes like this, or the musical interaction of the protagonists of ‘Quanto Mais Vida’, are yet another attraction for the two excellent productions.

Life pages

As he prepares for his return to the 9 pm soap operas, Walcyr Executioner resumes its forays into the literary market with the relaunch of My Two Parents. Editora Moderna has put back on the market the work in which Walcyr shows how social transformations have changed family configurations and children’s reactions to this. The story starts with Naldo, a boy who faces nasty comments about his father’s relationship with another man.