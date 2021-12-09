After an accident in F2, Enzo Fittipaldi shares a video moving his ankle
After suffering an accident last Sunday, 5th, during the Saudi Arabian GP, Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi shared images of his recovery. The 20-year-old motorist published, through Instagram, a video in which he appears moving his left ankle.
In the background, you can hear Enzo’s brother, Pietro Fittipaldi, telling him to repeat the exercise 25 more times. Also through social media, he has been sharing updates on his younger brother’s recovery.
In the last second, the young man, who competes for the Charouz Racing System team, had already reassured his followers that the injuries were not alarming.
“I’m really grateful that I just broke my heel and suffered some injuries. I want to thank God for this miracle. I’m really happy that Theo is doing well too. Thank you very much for the messages and the affection! I’ll speed up again soon and even faster” wrote Fittipaldi.
During the F2 race, held at the Jeddah Circuit, Enzo hit Theo Pourchaire in the rear, lifting the Frenchman’s car. The race was stopped and both were taken by ambulance to the medical facilities there. Theo also had no more serious injuries.
Enzo is the grandson of Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 world champion.