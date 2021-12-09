After Carlos Brazil, Vasco adjusts pointers to have Fernando Prass as technical coordinator | Vasco

Gradually, Vasco tries to set up a new football department. After confirming Zé Ricardo as the new coach and Carlos Brazil as manager, the club works out the last details to bring back Fernando Prass. If the negotiation materializes – and the expectation is exactly that at the club -, the former goalkeeper will be technical coordinator, a function in which the club negotiated with Ricardo Gomes.
The president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, maintains contacts with the 43-year-old former player. The conversations were rated positively, and the club understands that Prass is inclined to accept the invitation. There is caution in the announcement, after what happened with Ricardo Gomes.
Fernando Prass is still traveling Europe with his family, but also to exchange experiences and visit other clubs. He met Juninho Pernambucano, Lyon football executive, who is on his way out.
Fernando Prass visited Vasco in November. Former goalkeeper is closer to assuming the position of coordinator — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco
Fernando Prass studies management in football and would have his first administrative position since hanging up the gloves. He was champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2011 by Vasco. Prass still played until the 2020 season for Ceará, after a successful spell at Palmeiras, and announced his retirement in February this year.
In addition to Carlos Brazil and probably Fernando Prass, Vasco is looking for an executive director to close the football command structure. Anderson Barros was the preferred name, but the manager should remain at Palmeiras. The club understands that it needs to give a clear shot when choosing Alexandre Bird’s replacement and has been struggling to find the ideal name.