After controversy and legal dispute, company starts installing gold mine in Almas | Tocantins

The gold mining project in Almas, southeast of Tocantins, is being launched this Wednesday (8). The project belongs to Aura Minerals and foresees investments of R$ 375 million. The installation of the mine was even suspended by the Court of Justice of Tocantins in May this year after the government of Tocantins, through the Attorney General, alleging possible environmental damage.

O g1 questioned the company and the state government if there was any new court decision or agreement to release the installation of the project and is awaiting a response.

The open-pit gold mine has an estimated useful life of 16 years and is expected to produce between 45,000 and 52,000 ounces – each equivalent to just over 28 grams. According to the company, the work will generate 400 direct jobs and around 1,200 indirect ones.

After the start of the operation, more than 300 direct jobs and around 2,700 indirect jobs are expected. “We estimate to go into operation 12 to 18 months after the start, which is today”, explained the CEO of Aura, Rodrigo Barbosa.

The estimated collection is R$ 80.3 million for the municipality of Almas through Financial Compensation for the Exploitation of Mineral Resources (CFEM) and Tax on Services (ISS). For the state coffers, the forecast is R$ 30.3 million by CFEM and payment of royalties.

The development must be installed 15 kilometers from the city. The site should bring together all the mining steps and a processing center with 100% reuse of water.

Aura Minerals also claims that the project’s tailings dam will have investment in total decontamination technology before depositing and will not contain any hazardous products. There are no communities in the region downstream of the dam and therefore there is no forecast of impacts.

The place where the project will be implemented is a public land, which currently belongs to the State Mining Agency of Tocantins (Ameto). However, the company, which was called Rio Novo Mineração Ltda, holds an exploration right that was granted by the Union in the 1990s.

The company also has an installation license issued by the state government in 2017, but which has expired since 2019.

In April of this year, the mining company appealed to the 1st Civil Office of Almas and got a provisional possession decision for the installation of the project, but the government appealed to the TJ and managed to suspend the project.

Aura is a Canadian-based mining company with Brazilian management that develops and operates gold and copper projects in the Americas.

Aura’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper, gold and silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road gold mine in the United States.