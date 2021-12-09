After death, Mila Moreira is identified as Clodovil’s sister | celebrities



Mila Moreira is identified as Clodovil’s sister – Internet Reproduction

Mila Moreira is named as Clodovil’s sisterInternet Playback

Posted 09/12/2021 10:54 | Updated 12/9/2021 11:41 AM

Rio – Actress Mila Moreira, who died at dawn on Monday at the age of 75, had a family history revealed after her death. According to reports on social networks, the veteran would be the sister of stylist and presenter Clodovil, who died in 2009. The story was revealed by journalist Fernando Poffo, who has made several posts about the subject on Twitter. Internet users, however, suspect that this is an “urban legend”.

“She was Clodovil’s sister, with whom she had a lot of partnership as a model and also on TV. The story is as follows: her father owned hotels in downtown São Paulo and ended up having a child out of wedlock, with a housekeeper from one of the hotels. He didn’t take the child, and the chambermaid of indigenous descent managed to get a couple to adopt her. The Spanish couple, the Hernandez, lived near the hotel and raised Clodovil, who never accepted the biological family – except for his sister, Mila,” said the journalist.

“He kept in touch with her and, not only that, he played several works in partnership. Mila and Clodovil got along really well and he even introduced her eventually as ‘a sister’, implying that it was because of the partnership and such. a plaything of them to keep the secret and live on good as good brothers and partners. May they be toasting and laughing right now,” he wrote.

Actress Mila Moreira died at dawn on Monday, aged 75. She was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio. At first, the cause of death was not revealed. Later, the actress Lilia Cabral stated on social networks that the actress had a sudden illness.

On social networks, Internet users were divided. Many people believed in the theory that Mila Moreira and Clodovil are brothers, but there were also those who classified the story as an “urban legend”.

The Spanish couple, the Hernandez, lived near the hotel and raised Clodovil, who never accepted the biological family – except for his sister, Mila. He kept in touch with her and, not only that, he played several works in partnership. — Fernando Poffo (@pulgapoffo) December 6, 2021

I love urban legends like Elisângela daughter of Zacarias, Rosemary daughter of Hebe and Mila Moreira sister of Clodovil. — Miguel Andrade (@miguel_andrade) December 6, 2021

I didn’t think I was going to be an asshole.

I was a sucker. I believed in the fic of Mila Moreira being Clodovil’s sister. Soon me. Soon I don’t believe in anything. — Thais Pontes (@ThaisinhaPontes) December 6, 2021

Shocked that Mila Moreira was Clodovil’s sister

Never that I would have guessed, and they looked alike actually noticing now — Heroon (@HeronSon3) December 6, 2021

it’s not enough to die, you have to have fake news… Mila Moreira Clodovil’s sister #OBrasilTaLascado — Marcelo Medici (@marcelomedici) December 7, 2021