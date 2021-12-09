After Earth in the Afternoon Session (12/08): Movie nearly destroyed Will Smith’s relationship with his own son; Understand – Movie News

After the troubled release of After Earth — directed by M. Night Shyamalan — Jaden Smith lost confidence in his father, Will Smith.

Today’s Afternoon Film is After the Earth, starring Will Smith (I Am Legend), Jaden Smith (Karate Kid), Zoe Kravitz (The Batman), Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Kristofer Hivju (The Witcher) ), Glenn Morshower (The Resident), Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix) and Diego Klattenhoff (Homeland).

The plot portrays a post-apocalyptic scenario where humans need to live on other planets. However, after an accident, General Cypher Raige ends up falling back to Earth. Now your teenager needs to rescue his father before he dies. If you love productions that address stunning dystopian realities, don’t miss the screening.

The direction is in charge of the iconic M. Night Shyamalan, who has already commanded essential works for the seventh art such as The Sixth Sense, Signs and the recent Fragmented. Now, look… The story of the feature isn’t the only tense aspect of the production. After the project’s launch, Will Smith and Jaden Smith had a quite intense fight, with the child actor losing confidence in his father.

Check out these and other trivia about After Earth, which will be shown at 3:15 pm at Globo’s Afternoon Session:

Movie nearly destroyed the relationship between Will Smith and his son





Jaden debuted in theaters in 2006, starring alongside his father, In Search of Happiness, a drama inspired by a true story that was a hit with audiences. In 2010, he returned to success in Karate Kid, with Jackie Chan, but soon after, things changed a little: in 2013, Jaden returned to work together with Will Smith in After Earth, a feature that was detonated by the public and critics. specialized — which ended up shaking their relationship.

“After Earth was a gigantic box office and critical failure. And the worst thing is that Jaden was the one who took the hit. Fans and press were absolutely cruel; said and wrote things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat,” said the actor in his book. Will Smith then said that he feels his son felt betrayed by him.

“Jaden strictly followed everything I instructed him to do and I took him to the biggest public stoning I’ve ever experienced (…) We never talked about it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt that he was led to the wrong place and lost confidence in my leadership”, reflected the actor, who is preparing for the release of the new version of Um Maluco no Pedaço. Heavy, eh?

Will Smith was not satisfied with the record-breaking I Am Legend movie box office

WILL SMITH ALSO DIRECTED THE FILM

Will Smith, in addition to acting, was also responsible for co-writing, producing and directing (although, in the latter role, he was not credited). While M. Night Shyamalan was primarily responsible for the blocking (shot composition, camera placement) and the visual aspects of the film (color and design), it was Will Smith who personally coached Jaden Smith in her performance and dictated the development of the story and of the action on the screen.

AFTER THE EARTH WOULD HAVE A DIFFERENT HISTORY

The original idea for the film was a father and son at a camp. After the car they are traveling in goes off the road, the son makes his way through the forest in search of help for the father. Realizing that the idea had greater potential, producer Will Smith and screenwriter Gary Whitta decided to adapt the basic survival concept into a much larger science fiction project.

FINAL VERSION OF THE MOVIE EXCLUDED MANY ACTORS

The original cut was 130 minutes long and included yet another backstory about the Earth’s decline and the formation of the Nova Prime. However, the film was largely reissued after performing poorly in test screenings, and all of the actors who played the Nova Primates population were reduced to extras or cut entirely. The deleted footage will likely never be seen, as M. Night Shyamalan is satisfied with the final cut for cinema viewing.

CONTRACTING OF M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN

After Earth collective with M. Night Shyamalan, Will Smith and Jaden Smith.



Will Smith had wanted to work with M. Night Shyamalan for many years and personally hired him to direct. This was the first time in twenty years that Shyamalan had accepted a project based on someone else’s script, and it was also the first film in the filmmaker’s career in which he did not appear on screen.

M. Night Shyamalan Reveals He Cried Over Glass’s Bad Reviews

After Earth: where to watch the movie online?

If you miss the showing of After Earth at 3:15 pm in the Afternoon Session, you can check out the film on the following platforms:

Netflix (Streaming)

Clarovideo (Rent)

Looke (Rent and Purchase)

iTunes (Rent and Purchase)

Microsoft Store (Rent and Purchase)

Google Play (Purchase)

