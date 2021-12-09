After Farofa from GKay, Whindersson says: ‘Maybe work another 2 years and stop’

the comedian Whindersson Nunes published this Wednesday night (8) a series of photos of her during Farofa da GKay, birthday of comedian and influencer Gessica Kayane, on Tuesday (7) and reflected on the fact of working too much and going out to parties too little. He even talked about ending his career.

“Yesterday everyone who met me said ‘you party????? That’s it’, and to each person who said that I thought ‘Man, I really deserve to enjoy it’. It’s been almost 10 years saying no to every party, every birthday, every christening, in the last 2 years until TV I stopped, to be less in the emotions that things like going on TV cause me and focus on my work, I’m the godfather of almost 100 children and I haven’t seen half of them. I think that a lot of people must think I’m even insensitive, but my belief in where I would go was always stronger than me and I can’t explain it”, said Whindersson.

“Every person who arrives, tells me a moment when I was a turning point in her life, it tells me that I have to be more patient each day, that people have a difficult day, so or whoever has an inconvenience, but I just I walk with the WN troop, the troop solves it, forget it. Maybe I’ll work for another 2 years and stop, and for sure I’ll do something really cool to get back because I know myself”, said the comedian.

