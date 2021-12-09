After having been arrested, André Gonçalves is diagnosed with the disease | celebrities



Rio – Sentenced to house arrest for not paying child support to his daughter Valentina, a result of his marriage to his ex-wife, journalist Cynthia Benini, André Gonçalves contracted the flu and is recovering at his home in Rio. The information was confirmed by his lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, to Day. At his residence, the actor also awaits the arrival of the arrest warrant, decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts, accompanied by the electronic ankle bracelet.

“He is 85% recovered, but he was very ill with this outbreak of influenza, in addition to having somatized everything that is happening, which certainly contributed to lower his immunity. But now he is much better and awaits the notification that should reach us next few days,” commented Sylvio. The lawyer also reinforced that the actor will meet the 60-day term of house arrest.

André, who recently spoke to his wife, Danielle Winits, who turned 46, was also shaken after receiving several criticisms from netizens. “He had recovered well, but he got mad again with all that. After all, what’s the problem of a person posting a photo to celebrate the anniversary of their wedding with their own wife? We can’t demonize him for that,” said Sylvio Guerra .

understand the case

André Gonçalves was sentenced to house arrest for owing R$352,579.01 in alimony to the young woman. To justify debt, the actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, said that his client has been unemployed since 2016. “He has been unemployed since 2016 when he was fired from Rede Globo after more than 20 years of work. He has two daughters and a son and pensions were deducted from his payroll. Then, in 2016, when he was fired, he was no longer able to honor the pensions agreed through agreements made many years ago”, ponders the lawyer, in a conversation with O DIA.

Cynthia Benini’s lawyers, on the other hand, reinforced that “formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support.” “The alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since the evidence set proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out several works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions”, said a document sent to the press and signed by lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho.

André Gonçalves was married to journalist Cynthia Benini between 2002 and 2006. The two met on the reality show Casa dos Artistas. Together, they had Valentina Benini in March 2003. The actor was already the father of Manuela Gonçalves and Pedro Arthur, the result of previous relationships with actresses Tereza Seiblitz and Myrian Rios, respectively.