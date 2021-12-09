After her resignation, Camila Queiroz signs a millionaire contract with an Italian brand

posted on 12/8/2021 9:05 PM



(credit: Disclosure)

After an overly complicated layoff from the soap opera secret truths, actress Camila Queiroz signed a million dollar contract with an Italian lingerie brand.

The actress won the title of ambassador for Intimissimi, and will work on all new marketing actions designed by the company.

Last Tuesday night (7/12), Camila participated in a party at the Golden Hall of Theatro Municipal, in São Paulo, to celebrate the partnership with the brand.

The first photos of her wearing Italian lingerie have already started to be released.

Camila was fired from the soap opera recordings Secret Truths 2, after creative disagreements with screenwriter Walcyr Carrasco. At the time, in a TV Globo note, they said that the actress “wanted to determine the outcome of the character” and created “unacceptable contractual demands” to finish the season’s recordings.

The resignation was marked by several statements from those involved and Camila even said that she was not fired and that the differences with the network were motivated by the contract she signed with Netflix to host the reality show blind marriage.