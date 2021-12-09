After qualifying for the Round of 16 of the Champions, Jesus comments Flamengo’s interest: ‘My focus is Benfica’

After the classification of the Benfica in the Champions League after beating Dynamo Kiev 2-0, the coach of the Portuguese team, Jorge Jesus, spoke about his team’s game and also about the Flamengo’s interest in hiring him for the year 2022.

– So far we’ve played 26 games this season, we’ve won 17 and we’ve only lost four. And of these four, two went to Bayern Munich. If it’s been a brilliant season? No, it was brilliant to win all the games, but the game with Sporting left a mark and a heavy atmosphere, we felt that with the boo at the end of the game. Today the fans did the opposite. They applauded, gave affection and of course it is easier to work like this – said Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese captain spoke about Benfica’s classification in the Champions League, which eliminates Barcelona from the competition.

– We took Barcelona out of the round of 16. Barcelona have not been knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for 17 years in a row. This will reach other countries in the world: Barcelona was left out because Benfica qualified. This gives prestige to the club and to me, of course – he said.

The Portuguese coach also commented on Flamengo’s interest in signing him again. The red-black team has the desire to settle the hiring of Jorge Jesus for 2022, but the coach assured that he is focused on Benfica.

– My focus is only one: Benfica. The work I did for 14 months (at Flamengo) will remain on my resume forever. But now I’m focusing on Benfica and my contract that ends in July – said the coach.

Benfica qualified for the Champions League knockout after beating Dynamo Kiev 2-0, and now awaits the competition’s draw to define their opponent in the round of 16.