After running over, Müller gives a sincere answer about the difference between Bayern and Barcelona: ‘They can’t match’

After winning against Barcelona in the Champions League, Thomas Müller gave a sincere answer about the team’s difference with Bayern

O Barcelona needed to win to go to the knockout of the Champions League. O Bayern Munchen, however, did not agree. Inside Allianz Arena, the Bavarians won 3-0 with goals from Müller, Sané and Musiala.

Scorer of a goal on the field, the player tore up praise for the tactical and technical aspect of Barcelona. Nonetheless, opened the game and admitted that the intensity of Xavi’s team is not compatible with that of Bayern.

“Barcelona can’t handle the intensity. Technically and tactically they have it all. But at the highest level they can’t match the intensity of the game.”, fired the attacker.

Thomas Müller is an executioner for the Barcelona team. In all, there are seven games and an incredible eight goals scored.

In these matches, in addition to a spectacular performance individually, the attacking midfielder helped Bayern win six times, scoring in six matches. He only lost once to his opponent.

Bayern ended the Champions League group stage with 100% success, while Barcelona fell early. Now, the Bavarian club awaits the draw, which takes place next Monday, to find out who will face in the round of 16. In pot 1, the Germans can take any team from pot 2.

POT 1: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille and Juventus

POT 2: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, Inter Milan, Benfica, Atalanta or Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg and Chelsea