Agribusiness breaks export record in 2021 – News

Despite the impacts resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazilian agribusiness broke a record for exports in 2021, with revenues of US$ 110.7 billion up to November this year. It was the best performance in the sector, even surpassing the previous record registered in 2018, of US$ 101.2 billion.

The data are part of the report released, this Wednesday (8), by the CNA (National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock). During an online press conference, the confederation also presented the balance of 2021 and the perspectives for the next year.

In 2021, Brazil exported to more than 120 countries, with China, the United States, the European Union, Thailand and Japan being responsible for 63% of the total Brazilian agricultural exports. Soy was the most sought after product, especially by China. The biggest buyer in Brazil, China has diversified this year and acquired other products besides soybeans, such as cotton.

“What we see is that China still buys much more in value than in quantity of products. Let’s change that by expanding our actions. We are looking for partnerships within that country and investment in e-commerce, one of the strongest purchase channels there”, explained the director of International Relations at CNA, Lígia Dutra.

Despite restrictions imposed by China on the purchase of beef due to the disease popularly known as “mad cow disease”, the export of the protein grew.

“It wasn’t a sanitary problem, on the contrary. We understand that there was a market move. All of a sudden, they stopped buying Brazilian meat. Despite that, we didn’t reduce the quantity of our exports in terms of dollars, mainly because we are diversifying sales to other countries,” said CNA president João Martins.

The CNA announced the signal from Russia, which was once one of the biggest buyers in Brazil, that it will resume buying Brazilian beef.

Record harvest and highest cost

The forecast for 2022 is a record grain harvest, with 289 million tons, which represents 14% more than this year’s harvest. However, the production cost should be one of the highest in history due to the scenario of continued high input costs.

This year, the rural producer has already had to live with the increase of more than 100% in the costs of fertilizers and pesticides for soy and corn, a trend that should continue in the next year.

“We had many problems this year, such as high energy, fuel, transport and cost of production ingredients, among other factors. The important thing is that Brazilians understand that there is no speculative process on the part of the producer. Who determines the price is the producer market”, emphasizes the president of CNA, João Martins.

In this context, still according to the CNA, some factors should determine the behavior of the 2021/2022 harvest and be closely monitored in the next year: the issue of logistics, the supply of inputs, especially the problems of importing raw material from fertilizers, and the climate phenomenon La Niña.

Despite these challenges, the expectation for next year is for growth at a slower pace in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of agribusiness, between 3% and 5% compared to this year, according to the CNA and the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea). In 2021, the agribusiness GDP should close the year with an expansion of 9.37% compared to 2020.