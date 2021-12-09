Alec Baldwin explodes with reporter when asked about accident that killed headmistress

Alec Baldwin, 63, was angered by a journalist when asked about the accident that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins (1979-2021) on the set of the movie “Rust” in October. A video shows the actor even approaching and pointing his umbrella at New York Post reporter Jon Levine. In the images, released by the journalist himself, on his social networks, last Monday (6), Levine asks if the artist really did not pull the trigger of the weapon whose shot hit Halyna Hutchins, as he stated in a previous interview. Baldwin doesn’t answer the question and gets quite irritated with the reporter.

The actor’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also appears in the images, pointing her cell phone camera at the journalist. Levine asks why the celebrity is in New York City, and the woman asks him to leave. Meanwhile, Baldwin knocks on the door of filmmaker Woody Allen’s Upper East Side home. The actor gets angry and rushes towards the reporter, claiming that he cannot photograph a private house, and Levine argues that he is on the sidewalk and therefore in a public place. Hilaria then holds Baldwin and stops him from approaching the journalist when the door to the house opens.

After Baldwin enters the house, Hilaria continues filming the journalist, who asks, “Did you really not pull the trigger? [a arma] fired without you pulling the trigger? Was it a malfunction?” The actor then rushes his wife, and they both close the door without answering questions. The accident on the set of “Rust” happened on October 21 and left director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, dead and warden Joel Souza, 48, wounded, at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, US Alec Baldwin was reportedly told the gun was unloaded before allegedly firing the shot.

In a recent interview, however, the actor stated that he did not pull the trigger on the gun. “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, never,” he said. About the ammunition, he said, “Someone put a real bullet in the gun. A bullet that shouldn’t even be on that property.” After the accident, Baldwin was sued by two film crew members. Serge Svetnoy, the film’s lighting director, filed a complaint in late November of “negligence” against the actor, the production and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the 24-year-old gunsmith responsible for the pistols used in the filming.

Svetnoy claims that Baldwin, assistant director Dave Halls – who handed the gun to the actor – and Gutierrez-Reed did not follow film industry practices in handling the guns and “allowed a revolver loaded with live ammunition to be aimed at living people” . A week later, Mamie Mitchell, the film’s screenwriter, also filed another lawsuit against the three. Mitchell said he suffered “emotional stress” and other disturbances for damage “intentionally caused” by the production.

“The events leading up to the firing of a gun carried by Mr. Baldwin are not mere negligence,” warned the screenwriter’s lawyer, Gloria Allred. “Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without having checked it and without the gunsmith having done so in his presence.”