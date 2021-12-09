Alec Baldwin is irritated by paparazzo approach; see video

Alec Baldwin was irritated by a paparazzo’s approach when he was spotted arriving at filmmaker Woody Allen’s home with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The actor went after the photographer and ended up contained.

The video that was published by the paparazzo himself, Jon Levine, shows how it all happened.

The photographer asks, “Mr. Baldwin, I need to ask you, what brings you to New York?” Hilaria films the approach and reveals that she had already asked the “reporter” to leave.

Then, Levine returns to questioning who lives in the house to be visited by the couple, and it is at this point that the artist steps onto the paparazzo: “You can’t film on someone’s private property”.

Hilaria manages to contain the actor and Baldwin returns to the building’s entrance, but Levine insists, “This isn’t anyone’s private property.” Hilaria, in turn, asks the boy to leave again.

However, contrary to requests, the photographer remains on the scene and, furthermore, asks questions about the tragic death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust”.

“You really didn’t pull the trigger? Do you believe you fired yourself without pulling the trigger? Was it a malfunction?” he asks.

In Jon Levine’s post comments, there was much criticism for the photographer’s approach: “You shouldn’t have done that”, “This is horrible and there’s no sense in chasing someone like that” and “Leave him alone” were a few of the comments in the post.