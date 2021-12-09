Alerj has confusion on project voting day against vaccination passport; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

A group of protesters against the vaccination passport in the state of Rio tried to invade the Legislative Assembly (Alerj) this Wednesday afternoon (8). The protesters were only contained by the security team of the Rio de Janeiro parliament (see the video above).

Bill 4919/21, authored by deputies Filipe Soares (DEM) and Márcio Gualberto (PSL), which prohibits discrimination against people who refuse to take the vaccine against the coronavirus, received 57 amendments from parliamentarians and was not voted on on this Wednesday.

With the amendments to the original text, the project will be analyzed again by the House committees before being voted on in plenary. There is still no forecast for the text to return to the agenda. Read below how the confusion at Alerj started.

The proposal presented aims to prevent the health passport from being used in any municipality in the state. The bill also intends to prohibit companies, public or private, from charging their employees for vaccination certificates.

The proposal still foresees a fine of almost BRL 3 thousand for those who ask for a vaccine passport. The charge can reach BRL 370 thousand for public authorities.

Another bill related to the control of the pandemic should also leave the voting agenda after receiving amendments from lawmakers on Wednesday.

Authored by Deputy Átila Nunes, the project in question suggests the release of the use of face protection masks in gyms, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and in skating rinks.

Earlier this month, the city of Rio expanded the requirement for vaccination passports to several establishments. In the capital, a passport or vaccination certificate can be obtained through Conecta SUS, the official application of the Ministry of Health.

According to images circulating on the internet, the protesters tried to force their way into the public building to follow the vote on the projects dealing with measures to control the pandemic.

In the video, it is possible to see people clashing with Alerj security guards at the main entrance of the building. After the attempted invasion, the largest group of protesters remained outside the building protesting against the vaccination passport.

A limited number of protesters were allowed to occupy the plenary galleries to follow the day’s debates. According to the assembly’s advisors, the restricted public was to avoid agglomerations.

Even with the presence of few people, the confusion continued inside the galleries of Alerj. The glass separating the public from the deputies has been broken.

In a statement, Alerj informed that a group of people tried to invade the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) and were prevented by the security of the House because the maximum limit of occupation of the galleries, established by the Fire Department, had already been hit and many were without masks.