Aline says she and MC Gui are hooking up after party

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago

Aline Mineiro and MC Gui, pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), had a chat in the animal area about the experience of confinement and the longing for family, pointing out the importance of having good company in rural reality;

“I adapted to staying here, complaining a lot, with a lot of insecurity. As I had never felt this feeling of longing, because I was never far from my family, I learned here to live without them. My mother always did everything for me, still more after my brother died”, vented the funkeiro.

The ex-panicat, then, recalled the complaints of Gui Araujo, the tenth eliminated, about the rural reality.

“Everything he complained, wow. The girls now with me, Ma is a person who doesn’t complain about anything. I’m very close to her, I got into her vibe, for me everything is good, she’s very good. Mileide doesn’t complain either, whoever Rico complains the most, right,” she said.

“Me too, Theté and Dynho are really good about this stuff, they don’t complain,” commented the singer. Aline then pointed out her and the MC’s recent rapprochement, especially after the last party, when the two created controversy after exchanging a strong hug and the funkeiro having a possible erection — a moment that made the pawn’s bride manifest and emerge without a ring :

And that brought you a little, right, complaining, so a lot with who you’re hanging out with. That ending you stayed with me a lot. Since the day of the party you stopped. Today was the day that we got closer. On the day of the party, you called me to exchange an idea there at the door. That day we stuck together and since that day we were stuck together. […] Even if separated into groups, but we stayed connected. It helped you take a break. Aline Mineiro

“It was just a difference between groups because obviously this is a game,” commented the funkeiro.

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho and Sthe say they are calm about their behavior in reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 27

The friendship of Sthe and Dynho

Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves came together right at the beginning of the rural reality show.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Concerned about the kiss he gave Aline, Sthe asks Dynho for advice - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 27

kitchen chat

The two had many conversations and exchanged advice.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe exchange tender hugs - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 27

hug that comforts

Who doesn’t like it, right?

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos dance outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 27

A little dance to cheer up

The digital influencer and the dancer danced a lot in the days they spent together.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 27

enjoying the parties

The two showed all the “malemolence” they have during the polar party!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe exchange caresses in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 27

Always together

In fact, the duo enjoyed the parties a lot, always together!

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane kisses Dynho on the cheek - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 27

Kiss on cheek

Dynho got a peck on the cheek from Sthe at the saloon party.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during a party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 27

Together in everything!

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe together during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe does Dynho's nails - Play/PlayPlus

9 / 27

Sthe attacked with a manicure

Sthe even did Dynho’s nails in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is happy to hear Dynho Alves say he doesn't see her being eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 27

nestled in the tree house

The pair spent a lot of time in the treehouse, exchanging hugs…

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho enjoy brigadeiro in the treehouse with other pedestrians - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 27

A sweet to close the night

… and sharing brigadeiro pots!

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho exchange looks in bed - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 27

bedroom strategies

In the fourth, Sthe and Dynho shared gameplay strategies.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos talk in the headquarters room - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 27

gossip in bed

The two also talked about their fellow inmates, allies and adversaries.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho consoles Sthe during party in the headquarters room - Playback/PlayPlus

14 / 27

Rico messed up the moment

Dynho supported Sthefane when the girl was not feeling well.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho hugging in a bathrobe in their bedroom - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 27

Robe hugs

The girl used her friend’s hugs several times during the program.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves bathe in the pool - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 27

fun in the pool

The two also enjoyed the pool a lot.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves talk in the tree house - Reproduction/PlayPlus

17 / 27

The two shared laughs

Joy that overflows….

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho play in the living room - Playback/PlayPlus

18 / 27

games in the room

In the living room, the two played and had fun alone and in the company of their colleagues in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe caresses Dynho's chin - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 27

Left over affections

Dynho won a caress on her friend’s chin.

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane talk about the game - Play/PlayPlus

20 / 27

flowers to decorate

The two combined and adorned themselves with flowers in their hair and face.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves wear matching looks - Reproduction/Playpus

21 / 27

“We walk the same!”

Friends even wore matching clothes to treat the animals!

Play/Playpus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Dynho recording videos during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

22 / 27

say xiiiiiis

Photo to keep as a souvenir? Sure!

Play/Playplus

Farm 13: Dynho helps Sthe put the string - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 27

Help here…

One always ready to help the other

Play/Playplus

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 27

Exchange of glances…

The Farm 13: Dynho and Sthe look at each other on the sofa

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe helps Dynho bleach his hair - Play/PlayPlus

25 / 27

A helping hand in production

Sthe helped his friend bleach his hair in confinement.

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane nap in the treehouse - Reproduction/PlayPlus

26 / 27

Nap time

The duo is inseparable even when it’s time to take a nap in the treehouse

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Dynho talk outside - Reproduction/PlayPlus

27 / 27

Only smiles

There was no lack of moments of happiness.

Play/PlayPlus

