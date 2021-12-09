Aline says she and MC Gui are hooking up after party

Aline Mineiro and MC Gui, pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), had a chat in the animal area about the experience of confinement and the longing for family, pointing out the importance of having good company in rural reality;

“I adapted to staying here, complaining a lot, with a lot of insecurity. As I had never felt this feeling of longing, because I was never far from my family, I learned here to live without them. My mother always did everything for me, still more after my brother died”, vented the funkeiro.

The ex-panicat, then, recalled the complaints of Gui Araujo, the tenth eliminated, about the rural reality.

“Everything he complained, wow. The girls now with me, Ma is a person who doesn’t complain about anything. I’m very close to her, I got into her vibe, for me everything is good, she’s very good. Mileide doesn’t complain either, whoever Rico complains the most, right,” she said.

“Me too, Theté and Dynho are really good about this stuff, they don’t complain,” commented the singer. Aline then pointed out her and the MC’s recent rapprochement, especially after the last party, when the two created controversy after exchanging a strong hug and the funkeiro having a possible erection — a moment that made the pawn’s bride manifest and emerge without a ring :

And that brought you a little, right, complaining, so a lot with who you’re hanging out with. That ending you stayed with me a lot. Since the day of the party you stopped. Today was the day that we got closer. On the day of the party, you called me to exchange an idea there at the door. That day we stuck together and since that day we were stuck together. […] Even if separated into groups, but we stayed connected. It helped you take a break. Aline Mineiro

“It was just a difference between groups because obviously this is a game,” commented the funkeiro.

The Farm: Dynho and Sthe star in moments of affection within the game

