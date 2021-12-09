Aline vents to Marina about MC Gui

Aline Mineiro received Marina Ferrari’s help with the handling of the birds and told the artist about MC Gui’s departure after affectionate exchanges in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

“Miga, I’m so upset, so upset that it doesn’t fit me,” he began. “What happened?” asked Mari. “We only get hurt with those we expect something, right?”, he blurted out without naming names.

The ex-panicat continued talking about how sad she was about the latest developments at headquarters. “Oh, friend, I know you already had a disappointment with him, but I liked it, I don’t know, I like it, I don’t know, a lot of him, you know?”, he said. “From Bill?” asked Mari. “Yes and he’s practically not talking to me, you know?”, Aline revealed.

“For nothing, right?”, asked the digital influencer. “Yeah, and I was a person who whenever he needed me, I was there, you know? Giving him a hand. It hurts because we put expectations”, he blurted out again.

“I know what you’re feeling because I feel the same thing with the same person,” recalled Mari about the pawn’s departure. “It hurts a lot. It seems silly to those who see it, I know, but it hurts a lot,” said Aline. “Miga, good morning, good morning, are you aware?”, he completed.

Mari also said that regardless of the game, there is affection among confined people. “Yes, regardless of whether you’re with the same ally, when you like someone, it doesn’t interfere with affection, attention… Ask for a vote regardless of the game,” he analyzed.

“No, not that for me. It’s treating him indifferently as if not… Shocking! I think Bil must be putting something in his head…”, opined the ex-panicat. “No, I don’t think so. Bill is very intelligent, articulate”, countered Mari.

Aline said that this morning the pawn treated her with indifference and she didn’t like it.

He saw me, didn’t say good morning or anything, he just said: ‘Are you tired?’ and me: ‘Yeah, don’t sleep well

“I don’t know what happened, but when I leave I don’t want to embrace with falsehood. It hurts me to a degree that you have no idea,” he added. “I understand perfectly,” Mari agreed.