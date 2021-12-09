all about the new festival in São Paulo

The festival will take place between the 31st of October and the 6th of November 2022

we will have Primavera Sound in Brazil, yes! This Thursday (9), the Primavera Sound Sao Paulo, the first Brazilian version of the renowned festival, which will take place between October 31 and November 6, 2022 in São Paulo. The event is sponsored by Beck’s.

Primavera Sound in Brazil: learn more about Primavera Sound São Paulo

The event will simultaneously occupy all 400,000 meters of the Anhembi District, a complex located in the north of São Paulo. The space will be transformed into an epicenter of a new cultural and economic engine for the city, similar to the edition taking place in Barcelona (Spain), at Parc del Forum.

“The Primavera Sound had to be in São Paulo. It’s a city with incredible energy that lives music in a way I’ve rarely seen in my life,” he explains. Gabi Ruiz, director of Primavera Sound. “The fact that the Anhembi District is so reminiscent of the Parc del Fòrum makes it even more special, because it’s like being at home. It’s a place where music can be breathed everywhere: there’s the Sambódromo, there’s the auditorium where all the great names in Brazilian music have already performed… Everything fits”, he adds.

In Brazil, the festival is co-produced by Live Nation Brasil and is part of the “New Primavera Sound Destination” campaign, which expanded the event’s trajectory. Next year, the festival will arrive in South America with editions also in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Santiago (Chile).

“We are extremely honored to be partnering with Primavera Sound. It’s extraordinary to be able to make possible in São Paulo a festival ahead of its time, which has always pointed to the future, with pillars rooted in the most inspiring musical curatorship in the world, sustainability, diversity and urbanity”, he says Alexandre Faria, Vice President of Live Nation Brasil. “Holding it in the Anhembi District will be an event, as the place begins to gain new air and only a festival of this magnitude will be able to use, for the first time, several locations with several stages operating simultaneously”.

Primavera Sound has been held in Barcelona since 2001. In addition to the capital of Catalonia, the festival currently also has editions in Porto (Portugal) and Los Angeles (United States).

Next year, the European editions, which will take place in June, will feature names like Gorillaz, Dua Lipa, Lord, The Strokes, Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion in the line up. The North American version, which will be held in September, will have Lorde, Arctic monkeys and other big names in music.

So far, the line up and prices for Primavera Sound São Paulo 2022 have not been released. You can sign up on the Eventim platform website to follow the news.

Sponsors

Beck’s German beer is the official sponsor of the event, with the purpose of promoting the emerging cultural scene. By presenting Primavera Sound São Paulo, the brand reaffirms its ambition to make history alongside one of the most iconic festivals in the world.

“Beck’s arrived in Brazil to provoke people out of their comfort zone. And, for that, we have created several initiatives within the world of arts and music to instigate people and invite them to live new experiences. Being able to present Primavera Sound São Paulo is a milestone in our trajectory, from now on, we have been working more and more to make this whole moment even more unforgettable”, says Rodrigo Peirão, Beck’s Head of Marketing, in a press release.

Follow Primavera Sound São Paulo on Instagram and twitter!