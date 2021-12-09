Along with 17 jurists, Miguel Reale submits a request for impeachment against Bolsonaro

Former Justice Minister says the president lied about the federal government’s actions to fight the pandemic; document is based on Covid-19’s final CPI report

André Dusek/Estadão Content

former justice minister Miguel Reale Jr, one of the authors of the request for impeachment of the ex-president Dilma Rousseff, filed this Wednesday, the 8th, the request for the president’s removal Jair Bolsonaro together with others 17 jurists. The petition is based on the investigations of the Covid-19 CPI, closed in October. Among the allegations are the disrespect for the value of life and health, the president’s lack of decorum throughout the pandemic, with what would be a campaign against measures to prevent contagion by the coronavirus, and the indication of the use of chloroquine. The jurist also said that Bolsonaro lied.

“The president clashed with governors and mayors and falsely said that the Supreme Court had withdrawn its capacity, competence to take action. O STF issued a note denying the President of the Republic, because it would be up to him, as head, as coordinator of the administration, to command the fight against the pandemic. And he did nothing”, he pointed out. It is the competence of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, the admission or rejection of the impeachment request. Reale Jr has already said that if there is no follow-up to the complaint, he will sue the Supreme Court. STF. The new impeachment request is one more that joins the more than 100 presented to the Legislative.

*With information from the reporter Katiuscia Sotomayor