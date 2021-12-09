Amazon is fined R$7.1 billion for ‘harming competitors’

The antitrust authority of Italy (AGCM) fined Amazon this Thursday (9) in 1.13 billion euros, about BRL 7.1 billion in direct conversion based on today’s quote. According to the agency, the company has carried out market dominance abuse practices, in addition to promoting its own services at the expense of competitors.

Amazon, for its part, said it “vehemently” disagrees with the decision and will file an appeal. In action, the agency highlights the logistics service Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), which prioritizes sellers associated with the program with highlights for the Prime label. Thus, according to the statement, the company prevented “sellers from associating the label with offers not managed by the FBA”.

“By doing this, Amazon harmed logistic commerce operators “These behaviors, therefore, have widened the gap between Amazon’s power and competition in the order-delivery business as well,” says the AGCM.

Amazon disagrees with the fine

In a statement, Amazon cites that FBA “is a completely optional service” but that most third-party vendors don’t use it. “The fine and the proposed solutions are unjustified and disproportionate,” said the company.

The fine is one of the largest ever imposed by the Italian body, which in November was fined twice. Large technology companies have also faced recurring fines from European bodies for anti-competitive law investigations.