América-MG x São Paulo: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Thursday (9th), at 9:30 pm, América-MG and São Paulo will face each other for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Independência. São Paulo is in 13th place, with 48 points, while Coelho is in 8th, with 50 points.

For this match, São Paulo will have the return of defensive midfielder Luan, who has recovered from a thigh injury and was listed. However, his presence as a starter is uncertain. Gabriel can inherit Liziero’s vacancy, suspended.

In addition to defensive midfielder Liziero, Arboleda and Luciano are also suspended, all for the third yellow card. Marquinhos can be called up in attack and Léo should form the defensive duo with Miranda.

Coelho, on the other hand, is playing to win a place in the first stage of Libertadores for the first time in its history. The team is excited to get the victory and reach a place in the first phase of the Libertadores.

Coach Marquinhos Santos will not have Berrío and Eduardo, both injured. However, the duo Ricardo Silva and Alê return from suspension and should be chosen as starters.

See all match information



AMERICA-MG X SÃO PAULO

Local: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/Time: 12/09/2021, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to follow: TV Globo (SP), Premiere and Tempo Real in partnership BIDDING!/Voice of the Sport

AMERICA-MG

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, João Paulo; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale, Ademir; Mauro Zárate, Felipe Azevedo. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

Embezzlement: Berrio (injured). Eduardo (treatment of a bone tumor)

Suspended: –

Hanging: –

Return from suspension: Ricardo Silva and Ale

SÃO PAULO

Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Léo, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel (Luan), Igor Gomes and Marquinhos; Rigoni and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Sara, William, Walce, Eder and Galeano (injured)

suspended: Arboleda, Liziero and Luciano

Hanging: –

Return from suspension: –