América-MG x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Winning this Thursday’s match, the America-MG guarantees a place at Libertadores. An unprecedented feat for the 109-year-old club. If they tie, Coelho will depend on all four direct rivals not winning the round. They are: Ceará, Internacional, Atlético-GO and Santos. In case of defeat, the team from Minas Gerais will have to settle for the next Copa Sudamericana dispute.

O São Paulo got rid of the relegation in the last round, he already has a guaranteed place in the next Copa Sudamericana, but he still dreams of taking the eighth position of América-MG to dispute the Libertadores of 2022. For that, however, he has to win and count on a number of other results (see which ones and simulate here).

América-MG – Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Defender Ricardo Silva and midfielder Alê, who served suspension against Ceará, should return to the team. Certain embezzlements are the lateral Marlon and the defensive midfielder Lucas Kal. In addition to belonging to São Paulo, the midfield took the third yellow card. Juninho Valora has a chance to be the substitute. In the left wing, João Paulo takes the spot on the team.

Who is out: Lucas Kal and Ramon (suspended); Eduardo and Berrío (in the medical department).

Probable America: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and João Paulo; Juninho, Juninho Valoura and Alê; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zárate.

São Paulo – Technician: Rogério Ceni

The coach will have important absences for the match, which could give him a spot in the previous round of Libertadores. The defense, for example, will be the reserve, as Arboleda is suspended and Miranda injured. In attack, the casualty is on account of Luciano. The good news is the return of Luan, who has recovered from a left thigh injury and was linked for the last clash of the year.

Who is out: Gabriel Sara, Galeano, William and Miranda (injured); Arboleda, Liziero and Luciano (suspended).

Probable São Paulo: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinícius, Bruno Alves, Léo and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel, Igor Gomes and Marquinhos; Rigoni and Calleri.

