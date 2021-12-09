Ancient Peruvian mummy exhibited at University of Lima

by Carlos Valdez

LIMA (Reuters) – A pre-Inca mummy found in Peru believed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old was displayed on Tuesday at San Marcos University in Lima after archaeologists reported discovering the remains in an underground tomb in November.

The mummified remains, which were bound by ropes and whose hands covered their faces, were located inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital, along with offerings such as pottery, plant remains and stone tools.

Now the university is housing the mummy, as well as the remains of at least two children and objects found in the ancient tomb, while its researchers analyze them.

“Today, at the National University of San Marcos in Lima, we present archaeological finds from research done in Cajamarquilla in 2021,” said Pieter Van Dalen Luna, the archaeologist in charge of the project.

“The most important thing is the mummy, a news that travels the world, which is currently being analyzed.”

Peru, home to the iconic Machu Picchu, has hundreds of archaeological sites from cultures that developed before and after the Inca Empire, which dominated the southern part of South America 500 years ago.

Yomira Huaman, another archeologist who led the discovery, said the team had discovered a site consisting of holes about two meters deep.

(By Carlos Valdez and Gerardo Gomez)