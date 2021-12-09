André Gonçalves awaits arrest warrant and electronic ankle bracelet – Entertainment

André Gonçalves, who two weeks ago had his home prison decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts, for the non-payment of pension to her 18-year-old daughter Valentina, is still waiting at home, in Rio de Janeiro, to receive the arrest warrant accompanied by the electronic ankle bracelet to start complying with the court decision. The news was confirmed to R7 by Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer.

In a conversation with the portal, Guerra stated that the notification should arrive in the next few days. The lawyer also updated information on André’s health status, diagnosed with the influenza virus. “85% recovered,” he said. “He looked bad with this outbreak [da doença], in addition to having somatized everything that is happening, which certainly contributed to the decrease of his immunity. But now it’s much better,” he added.

According to the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina, André Gonçalves will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet for 60 days. The board Poison Time, of General Balance SP, gives Record TV, found that the actor would owe more than R$ 350 thousand in pension. The famous would have failed to pay the monthly amount of R$ 4.5 thousand. He claims to have been unemployed since 2016.

Valentina is André’s third daughter, the result of his relationship with Cynthia Benini. The two met on the reality show House of Artists (SBT). Currently, the actor is married to also actress Danielle Winits.