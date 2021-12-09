André Gonçalves has been waiting for an electronic ankle bracelet for 15 days while he recovers from the flu: ‘85% recovered’

Two weeks after having his house arrest decreed by the Justice of Santa Catarina, the actor André Gonçalves is still waiting at his home in Rio for the arrival of the arrest warrant accompanied by the electronic ankle bracelet to start complying with the court decision, while recovering from the flu influenza, which has already affected more than 20,000 people in the capital.

— He is 85% recovered, but he was very ill with this outbreak of influenza, in addition to having somatized everything that is happening, which certainly collaborated to lower his immunity. But now he’s much better and awaits the notification that should arrive in the next few days – told GLOBO the actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra.

He is still waiting for the Justice of Rio to take to him the notification of the arrest warrant accompanied by the ankle bracelet.

Video: Parents find kidnapped son after 14 years of searching in China

According to the actor’s defense, Gonçalves was even more dejected after repercussions in the press with a post of a photo of him with his wife, actress Danielle Winits, celebrating six years of relationship. Along with the picture, he wrote: “6 years together. Grateful for everything. Love you. Queen of my life”.

“He had recovered well, but he got nasty again about it all. After all, what’s the problem of a person posting a photo to celebrate the wedding anniversary with his wife? We can’t demonize him for that,” said Guerra.

Video: Child is caught hanging in a building window

The court decision was taken in a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, journalist and actress Cynthia Benini, for debts with the child support of their daughter.

Gonçalves, who turned 46 last Tuesday, owes around R$ 350 thousand in alimony. The monthly amount established to meet the basic needs of the 18-year-old daughter Valentina is R$ 4,500.

The actor, who was fired in 2016 and became unemployed, was in default since 2017. During this period, the debt reached R$ 112,044.33. With interest and monetary correction, the amount rose to R$352,579.01. In July of this year, he had his property pledged on account of debts with his daughter’s pension.

The sentence determines that the actor is under house arrest for a period of 60 days. Guerra stated that the actor will comply with the court order.