Angrily, Luísa confesses on the ‘death bed’ in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will burn with fever after contracting cholera in Nos Tempos do Imperador. With excruciating pain, the countess confesses to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) that she is afraid of dying without having made peace with Dominique (Guilherme Cabral). “I want to live”, will beg the noblewoman in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The countess will be contaminated when she buys a mango that will have fallen into a puddle of water in the serials written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. She will feel weak and faint in the arms of Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski), who will accommodate her in a bed in the Third Order.

“I can’t be angry”, will lament the character of Mariana Ximenes, who won’t even have the strength to take the medicine prescribed by Pilar. “This mixture is very effective when the disease is still in its infancy. It will calm the cramps and cause sweating. Don’t be afraid”, the doctor will insist.

“My only fear is never seeing Dominique again”, the noblewoman will confide, upon being promptly consoled by the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski:

It’s not going to happen, don’t be like that. Most patients treated for the first symptoms have overcome the disease. It will be your case, as was Jamil’s [Blaise Musipere]. Our town is very dirty, and you’ve been out on the street a lot lately. The Countess will need a lot of care going forward.

Pilar helps Luísa in the six o’clock soap opera

Teresa Cristina takes care of Luísa

Pilar will also explain to Luísa that her case is not that serious and that she will be able to be treated at her residence, since there is a lack of beds for so many sick people at Santa Casa. “I understand. Justina [Cinnara Leal] will take good care of me. As soon as she returns from Little Africa we will go home”, will thank the noblewoman.

Mother Zóe (Flávia Guedes) will desperately enter the cholera ward, and the health professional will notice an illustrious visit. “You can’t imagine who is here to visit the sick. The empress,” the nun will warn, pointing to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella).

The Princess of the Two Sicilies will go over all the differences to help Pedro’s lover (Selton Mello), out of gratitude for the education she gave Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao). “Pilar, let’s not wait. I’ll take care of the countess until Justina returns”, will finish off the betrayed.

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

