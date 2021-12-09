Anvisa founder criticizes possible readjustment in health plans

Founder of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and columnist for UOL, Gonzalo Vecina criticized the possibility raised by FenaSaúde (National Supplementary Health Federation) to readjust the monthly fees of health plans.

The organization argues that the cost of each patient with covid-19 admitted to ICUs (Intensive Care Units) of hospitals that serve medical insurance has almost tripled, with an increase of 187%, since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This pandemic revealed that this is a brutally unequal country, that the SUS is fundamental. This news reveals the Pantagruelic appetite that these health plans have for earning money and not offering health”, said the sanitary doctor to UOL News today (9).

FenaSaúde attributes the increase in the cost of hospitalization to the “increased demand [mais pacientes doentes], from the few suppliers, increased logistical costs, uncertainties in the Brazilian economy and, above all, an increase in the dollar”.

“Basically, the translation of all this is the financialization of the health sector”, completed Vecina.

Vaccine passport

Gonzalo Vecina also expressed support for the announcement by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), to introduce the demand for the so-called “vaccine passport” for entry into the state. “We have to control the entry of unprotected people against an evil that plagues humanity,” he said.

The founder of Anvisa said that the country does not have the structure to put into practice the measures already taken care of by the Ministry of Health on arrivals in Brazil. “Many countries have failed to set up a scheme for inspection, I doubt that this will happen here. The probability of this happening is ridiculous,” he said.

The federal government published in today’s edition of the DOU (Official Federal Gazette) an ordinance that requires the presentation of a negative test for covid-19 and proof of vaccination for travelers who wish to enter Brazil by air. Those who are not immunized must undergo a quarantine period of five days. The measures take effect on Saturday (11) and apply to Brazilians and foreigners.