Apology from the CEO who made a mass resignation for Zoom | Career

In the United States, the CEO of the mortgage and real estate startup better.com , Vishal Garg , apologized for having done one mass layoff fur zoom , after videos of the incident went viral and caused executives to leave the company.

“I made the decision to make the layoffs, but I was wrong in the execution when I communicated them,” Garg said in an apology posted on the company’s website. “I deeply regret and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be.”

The way the CEO laid off 900 employees caused a huge repercussion. Better.com’s marketing executive and vice president of communications resigned on Dec. 7, according to “Daily Beast,” citing unnamed sources. Communications and public relations executives have also resigned in the past two days, the publication added.

In the videos that went viral, Vishal Garg even called the group of those fired “unlucky”. “If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” he said. The CEO added that employees would receive an email from the Human Resources department with the benefits and compensation they would be entitled to.

Vishal Garg also cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason behind the layoffs. Later, “Fortune” reported that Garg accused employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers for being unproductive and working only two hours a day.

According to the report, the Softbank-backed startup announced in May that it was going public through a SPAC and last week received $750 million in cash as part of the deal. The company is prepared to record more than $1 billion on its balance sheet.

Read the apology translation below:

I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week.

I have failed to show the proper amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who have been affected and for their contributions to Better.

I made the decision to make the layoffs, but I was wrong in the execution when communicating them. With that, I caused you shame.

I realize that the way I communicated the layoffs made the already difficult situation even worse. I am deeply dismayed and committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be.

At Better, your dedication, focus and experience are essential in the vital work we are doing to unlock the value, joy and opportunity of home ownership for our customers across the country. I couldn’t be more grateful for what you’re doing for the customers we serve.

We’ll talk more at our next ‘All Hands’ meeting about what to expect for the coming year. I hope you will join me in this discussion. We’re also taking rapid action to ensure we’re more transparent and more aligned as a company with our 2022 goals, the metrics that matter most, and how we can all work together even better to serve our customers and fulfill our mission.