Apple halted production of the iPhone 13 after a series of problems, report says

Apple was forced to shut down iPhone production for the first time in over 10 years. According to people working in the Cupertino company’s supply chain, this happened recently and the factories were closed “for several days”.
That’s certainly being responsible for making the company simply stretch the deadlines so that its customers have access to iPhone 13 devices. the company’s suppliers.
The last few weeks of November are often used by Apple to ramp up production on its iPhones, and it’s also a time when employees work all shifts. However, this year workers are simply getting days off.
Commenting on the matter, a plant manager said, on condition of anonymity, that 2021 has been an atypical year:
Due to limited components and chips, it doesn’t make sense to work overtime on holidays and give extra pay to frontline workers […] This never happened before. The Chinese gold holiday was always the busiest time, that is, when all automakers were getting ready to increase production.
Despite not commenting on the matter, Apple has indirectly admitted that production problems should affect sales of the iPhone 13 line. The Cupertino-based company reduced sales target of 95 million units to somewhere around 83 to 85 million.
Although Apple has contracts that guarantee it priority in the purchase of components, the company cannot fight against unusual situations. An example of this is that Covid-19 outbreaks in Malaysia and Vietnam have delayed delivery of critical components. Not to mention that the Chinese government made some power cuts that left several factories idle for weeks. In addition, weather conditions in Taiwan also impacted the company’s production chain.
(Updated on December 8, 2021, at 5:14 pm)