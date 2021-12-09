Application Health Do you want to know how is the weight of Curitiba?

Curitiba wants to know the nutritional status of its population and, for that, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) included in the Saúde Já Curitiba platform a quick survey of users about their weight and height. The results will contribute to support multi-sector actions in the City Hall for the prevention and fight against obesity in the city.

Health Application Already want to know the weight and height of Curitibans. Photo: Pedro Ribas/SMCS

The questionnaire went live in the first week of December. To access the survey, simply install or update the Saúde Já Curitiba application through virtual stores (App Store and Play Store) or the website www.saudeja.pr.gov.br. At the next login to Saúde Já, the user will be asked to answer about their weight and height, level of education and, in the case of women of childbearing age, if they are pregnant.

“The user doesn’t take more than a minute to answer, but their answers will be of great value to guide the city’s actions against obesity”, highlights the director of Primary Care at SMS, Juliano Gevaerd.

The data informed is confidential, respecting your privacy and it is optional to answer the questionnaire. The system will invite the user to participate in the survey three times. The set of answers given by the people of Curitiba will allow a broader panorama of the nutritional situation of the population in the municipality.

Fighting obesity

Curitiba has been carrying out a survey of the food and nutritional profile of Curitiba residents since 1991, based on height and weight data of individuals measured in the Health Units. This information is applied in the calculation of the Body Mass Index (BMI), which allows to assess whether the person is within your ideal weight.

Now, with the support of the Saúde Já Curitiba platform, SMS wants to increase the number of citizens with a calculated BMI. The information provided by those taking part in the research will make up a larger database, which more accurately outlines the nutritional profile of Curitiba, as a reference in the planning and organization of actions aimed at the food and nutrition security of the population in various departments, such as Health, Food and Nutritional Security, Sports, Leisure and Youth, Education and Social Action Foundation (FAS).

In recent decades, Curitiba has followed the national trend and has had an increase in overweight and obesity rates among Curitibans. Between 2009 and 2019, the percentage of obese adults aged 18 and over in Brazilian capitals rose from 13.9% to 20.3%. In the capital of Paraná, this percentage rose from 12.9% to 19.4% in the same period of a decade, according to Vigitel, an annual study by the Ministry of Health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) points out that overweight and obesity are major risk factors for many chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Even for covid-19, overweight was shown to be one of the factors that worsened the disease. Obesity is a global problem that occurs in high, middle and low income countries (particularly in urban areas), in all age groups and its fight should be on the agenda of municipal public management. Updating the data after the pandemic period with new tools is crucial.